Dara O’Shea on the ‘tips and advice’ he has received from Shane Duffy

Dara O’Shea has praised fellow Irish defender Shane Duffy for the “tips and advice” he has given him since joining the squad.

O’Shea impressed in Ireland’s 3-2 defeat away to Serbia on Wednesday night, playing in the middle of a back three alongside Ciaran Clark and Seamus Coleman.

The West Brom academy graduate paid tribute to the Derry man for helping him as he prepares to take on Luxembourg on Saturday night.

“It’s tough. Shane Duffy has been unreal for this country. He is obviously someone I’ve grown up watching and admiring,” O’Shea said in the pre-match press conference ahead of Ireland’s match against Luxembourg.

“Obviously when you get put in there it’s a huge opportunity for me. It’s great to play, but Shane is an amazing player.

“Shane has been great with me all week. He has been giving me tips and advice. When someone with that much quality and experience speaks you listen.

“For him to be so understanding and supportive was great. It gave me a great boost in confidence.

Regarding the specifics of what Duffy went into with the 22-year-old, O’Shea revealed it was around tacticul stuff and how to play the middle position in a back three.

“It was just tactical stuff and just being a leader there in the back three: you’ve got to command it,” O’Shea added.

“When you are the middle presence there you have to make it felt throughout the team.

“I felt very comfortable. It was very natural to be fair. We hadn’t to really work too much on it.

“We’d been doing bits on it, but it’s not the same as playing a game.

“As a whole it worked really well and I felt really comfortable. The two lads beside me helped me out really well.”

