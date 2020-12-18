Huddersfield currently lie 15th in the Championship table.

Danny Grant is completing his medical ahead of a permanent move from Bohemians to Huddersfield Town.

The Championship side had initially seen a bid knocked back by the League of Ireland club but a deal is believed to have now been finalised between the two clubs.

Social media statement.

Grant released a statement on his Instagram and Twitter last night confirming he was leaving Bohemians.

Grant said: “One of the toughest decisions I’ll make to leave this amazing club. 4 special years that feels more like 10. So grateful for all of the people I have met during my time at the club who have helped me get to this point🙏🏽

“Want to say a massive thank you to the management, the staff, my teammates and especially the fans who have been so good to me over the last few years. It’s been an absolute pleasure to put on that jersey and I look forward to seeing the club continue to go in the right direction and supporting from abroad!!❤️ @bfcdublin”

Danny Grant’s move to Huddersfield Town.

The move will see Grant join Carlos Corberán’s side, who currently sit 15th in the Championship table. They lie seven points off the play-offs and eight adrift of the relegation places.

Manager Corberán took over the former Premier League side in July. Since then, he has taken charge of 20 games, with a W-D-L record of 7-4-9.

Huddersfield fended off the challenge of other Championship clubs including Barnsley, Charlton Athletic and Millwall. It is believed that the club’s presentation as well as their training ground and stadium were big factors in Grant’s decision.

Bohemians career.

Grant scored seven goals in 17 League of Ireland games this year in what was a shortened season due to Covid.

The Irish U21 International earned plaudits for his consistent performances and was rewarded with the PFA Ireland Young Payer of the Year award. This award was voted for by his peers.

The winner of the PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year 2020 is @dangrant99 @bfcdublin. Congratulations Danny! Watch our Livestream awards NOW https://t.co/iIifNIRs1N 📸Sportsfile pic.twitter.com/DXYh01n4Cy — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) December 9, 2020

Danny Grant joined Bohemians U19 in 2017 before joining up with the first team squad at the start of 2018. He has been one of the sought after League of Ireland players after his performances this season. The 20-year-old will see his move to the Championship as a massive opportunity to progress his career.

The Dublin is expected to join up with the Terriers after the Christmas break.

