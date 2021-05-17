Crowley enjoyed a successful loan spell at Hull City last season.

Young Irish prospect Dan Crowley has been released by Birmingham City after two years at the Championship club.

Birmingham posted a list of their retained players for next season, with Crowley one of those who didn’t make the cut.

Dan Crowley Birmingham City.

The former Arsenal youth player joined the Blues from Dutch side Willem II for a fee in the region of £750,000 in the summer of 2019.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a relatively successful first season, making 43 appearances in all competitions as the club stayed up on the final day of the season.

However, the team have struggled since manager Pep Clotet was replaced by Aitot Karanka before the start of the season.

The midfielder was subsequently sent out on loan in January and played 23 times for Hull City as they sealed promotion back to the Championship after winning League One.

📝 The Club can today confirm the list of retained and released players following the conclusion of the 2020/21 @SkyBetChamp season. We’d like to thank the departing players for their efforts during their time with us and wish them all the best for the future. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) May 17, 2021

Karanka was replaced by former Newcastle United player Lee Bowyer but he hasn’t been able to find a spot in his squad for the highly-rated youngster.

Despite playing regularly during his loan spell, the former Ireland and England underage international has been released as a free agent.

Two other players with Ireland underage caps, Joe Redmond and Ryan Burke, have also been let go by Birmingham.

Redmond spent five years at the club but the 21-year-old defender never made a first-team appearance while Burke only played once for the club.

Crowley Arsenal.

Crowley was highly thought of when he was on Arsenal’s books between 2014 and 2017.

He enjoyed a number of loan spells at various clubs including Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles before eventually sealing a permanent switch to Willem II.

He made 52 appearances and contributed six goals and 11 assists during his three years at the Dutch club, which included another loan spell at SC Cambuur-Leeuwarden.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Birmingham City, Dan Crowley