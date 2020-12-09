Damien Duff “never thought” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the right man for the Manchester United job.

Duff was speaking on RTÉ’s coverage last night after Man United crashed out of the Champions League with a 3-2 defeat away in Leipzig.

The defeat means they will now participate in the UEFA Europa League.

Duff didn’t hold back when asked whether this United team are any closer to winning trophies.

“I don’t think so, they’re way off. Even when you look at the bench, you’re looking for someone to come on and change the game.”

The former Irish international has never been convinced that Solskjaer is the right man for the Old Trafford club.

“I’ve never thought he was the Manchester United manager. I thought he was the perfect fit maybe as an interim manager after Mourinho.

“He lacks a bit of an edge, a fear factor. You should be scared of your manager, I don’t think you get that with him.”

Post-match interviews.

One thing that irritates Duff is Solskjaer’s post-match interviews. He feels the Norwegian’s “happy go lucky” attitude doesn’t help him, particularly after defeats.

“Even his post-match interviews at times, after they lose he is smiling and joking. You’ve just lost a game as Manchester United manager and he’s still happy go lucky.”

Damien Duff and Kevin Doyle have contrasting opinions on whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time as Manchester United manager has run its course after they were knocked out of the #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/6KpmxZnNeW — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) December 8, 2020

Despite his first 100 games being favourable when compared with the start of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool reign, Duff feels United should not stick with Solskjaer long-term.

“I know he’s done better in his first 100 games, I believe, than Klopp, but it still doesn’t sit right with me (that) Solskjaer is Manchester United manager. I know there’s still 60/40 United fans behind him but it is not for me long-term.”

Duff believes that United were very lucky last season to finish in the Champions League places.

“You forget about last season. That 66 points got you Champions League spots but it’s usually 75/76. They only got it because of other people falling down.”

Earlier on in the night, the Irish assistant manager also made reference to the video shown before Ireland v England.

Republic of Ireland assistant coach Damien Duff says our #WorldCup2022 draw "could have been an awful worse" and jokes that the staff will avoid making any more motivational videos. pic.twitter.com/dByR7NPsKK — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) December 8, 2020

