Peter Crouch’s hilarious response to Lionel Messi’s goal record

Crouch played for eleven English clubs over his club career.

Peter Crouch paid his own tribute to Lionel Messi beating Pele’s goal record last night.

Messi became the all-time top scorer for a single football club after scoring his 644th Barcelona goal during their La Liga match against Real Valladolid. He has now surpassed Pelé’s previous record for Brazilian side Santos.

Peter Crouch.

Crouch was responding to Gary Lineker’s tweet, where the former Barcelona striker worked out what another player would have to score per season to beat Messi’s record haul.

Such an extraordinary historical moment like this deserves better socks. https://t.co/NMTrfPEuoQ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2020

Lineker tweeted: “To beat Messi’s 644 goal record, someone will have to score an average of 43 goals a season for 15 years….for one club.”

Crouch responded, boasting of his own goal record haul.

That is outstanding but my record of 2 goals for 644 clubs still stands https://t.co/5ljV1kPmlX — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 23, 2020

Crouch tweeted: “That is outstanding but my record of 2 goals for 644 clubs still stands.”

The former England striker did have spells at a number of high-profile clubs including Tottenham, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Stoke, Portsmouth, Southampton and many more.

He scored 22 goals in 42 caps for England. He is also famously remembered for his ‘Robot’ celebration after a hat-trick against Jamaica ahead of the 2006 World Cup.

Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi took to Instagram himself to speak of his delight at breaking Pelé’s goal record.

Messi said: “When I started playing football, I never though I would break any records, Especially the one I broke today, which was @pele’s.

“I can only thank everyone who’s helped me all these years: my teammates, my family, my friends and everyone who supports me every day.”

Barcelona’s latest win moves then up to 5th in La Liga, eight points adrift of Atletico Madrid at the top. However, Diego Simeone’s men do have a game in hand.

The Catalan club have drawn PSG in the Last 16 of the Champions League. The first leg will take place on 16th February in the Nou Camp with the return leg in Paris on 10th March.

