Ronaldo has scored 32 goals in 36 games for Juventus this season.

According to a report, Cristiano Ronaldo could be in line for a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe moves to Real Madrid this summer.

Juventus look set to miss out on the Serie A title for the first time in 10 years. They are currently third in the league table, 12 points behind Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan with eight games remaining.

They were also knocked out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage by FC Porto on away goals, leaving Ronaldo’s future in doubt.

According to Tuttosport, PSG are looking at potentially bringing Ronaldo to Paris, if indeed Mbappe leaves in the summer.

With Juventus having been hit hard by the pandemic, they could potentially look to cash in on their prized asset.

However, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has previously dismissed reports of Ronaldo leaving, claiming they make him laugh.

“It makes me laugh, I never would’ve thought Ronaldo could be put up for discussion,” Paratici told Sky Italia back in March.

“We’re talking about a player who is the current top scorer in Serie A and has won five Ballon d’Or awards.

“He has already won a lot of titles with us and it’s a privilege to have him in our squad.

“We will hold on to him and enjoy him as much as possible. We’re very happy to have him with us.”

During the international break, Mbappe spoke about his frustration at the constant pressure he faces when playing club football in France, compared to a lot of his French teammates who play abroad.

“When you play for a club in your country, when you give everything from your national team, after a while it gets tiring,” Mbappe told the media.

“It’s different for players who play abroad and only come back here for the national team. I’m there all the time, they speak about me a lot more.

“It’s a different context [to other players], but I knew it would be like that when I signed for Paris. We’ll see.”

