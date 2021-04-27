Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 29 Serie A games this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly leave Juventus this summer if the club fails to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

It is believed that Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United are his most likely destinations.

Ronaldo to Man United reports.

Juventus could only manage a draw away to Fiorentina last weekend, a result which leaves them level with Napoli and AC Milan on 66 points and in fourth place on goal difference.

With Inter Milan set to win the title, and Atalanta two points clear of Andrea Pirlo’s side, Juventus could be without Champions League football next season. As such, it could hasten Ronaldo’s exit from the Turin team.

Ronaldo has been with Juventus for almost three years and won two Serie A titles in that time.

However, the Italian side have disappointed in Europe’s premier competition since Ronaldo has joined the club, losing to Ajax, Lyon and Porto respectively over the last three seasons.

According to Tuttosport, PSG and Manchester United are the two options for Ronaldo if he does decide to leave this summer.

The 36-year-old’s contract at Juventus runs until 2022. But it is reported that the Italian club would simply not be able to keep Ronaldo on his current wages without Champions League football, with his contract worth in the region of €30m.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times, including one with Man United back in 2008. Juventus hoped he would be the key factor in them winning club football’s top prize for the first time since 1996.

Juventus sporting director on Ronaldo.

However, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has previously dismissed reports of Ronaldo leaving and insisted the Portuguese striker is staying.

“It makes me laugh, I never would’ve thought Ronaldo could be put up for discussion,” Paratici told Sky Italia back in March.

“We’re talking about a player who is the current top scorer in Serie A and has won five Ballon d’Or awards.

“He has already won a lot of titles with us and it’s a privilege to have him in our squad.

“We will hold on to him and enjoy him as much as possible. We’re very happy to have him with us.”

