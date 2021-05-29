Both players could be reunited with their former clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo could seal a sensational return to Man United, with Paul Pogba reportedly moving in the other direction.

Ronaldo left Old Trafford for Real Madrid in 2009 but a potential reunion with former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could still be on the cards this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba’s potential transfer swap deal.

According to Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Man United and Juventus are looking at bringing their former players back to their respective clubs.

And an unlikely swap deal could be on the horizon, if both players decide to leave this summer.

While Man United are potentially interested in a swap deal, they are believed to prefer cash for their midfielder, with Ronaldo’s high wages also proving to be a stumbling block in any negotiations.

Ronaldo has reportedly stayed in touch with Man United manager Solskjaer but with Paris Saint-Germain also interested, an offer to entice him back to Old Trafford would need to be substantial.

Despite Juventus securing Champions League qualification on the final day of the Serie A season, Ronaldo is still believed to be on the lookout for another club this transfer window, with the Old Lady seemingly happy to let him go in order to get his high wages off the books.

Meanwhile, CalcioMercato claim that Juventus have said re-signing Pogba back to the club would be “the real dream”.

Returning manager Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly accepting that Ronaldo could leave this summer and would be open to a Pogba return, despite previously ruling out such a move during his first spell in charge.

Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent form.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup and two League Cups during his six years at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old has endured a frustrating time in Turin since arriving from Real Madrid, seeing his side go out early in the knockout stages of Europe and not securing the league title this season.

Pogba won four Serie A tittles and two Italian Cups during his five years at Juventus, and has since gone on to win the 2018 World Cup with France. However, he hasn’t won a trophy at Man United since 2017.

