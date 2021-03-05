Share and Enjoy !

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo worries that his son lacks the motivation to become a professional footballer.

Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire for his son, Cristiano Jr, to become a professional footballer and follow in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s footsteps.

Cristiano Jr. is 10 years old and currently plays his football in the Juventus academy.

However, the UFC legend disclosed the one concern that Ronaldo has about his son becoming a footballer.

“We chat all the time, texting lots daily, but when we meet in person, we’ve had a discussion on motivation sources recently,” Khabib told YouTube channel Krasava.

“He told me he wanted his son to succeed him but he was worried his son won’t be able to do it.

“When Cristiano himself was his age, he could only dream about a pair of simple cleats.”

Khabib believes it’s hard to find motivation if you have everything you want and that people are ultimately driven by their hunger and desire to achieve things.

“His son has everything so he’s worried that he will never feel that hunger,” Khabib explained.

“In fact, people are driven by hunger. One needs motivation, one needs to have a desire to achieve things.

“When you have everything, it’s hard to find a proper source of motivation.”

Khabib wasn’t surprised when Ronaldo voiced his concerns to him but liked it and understands how driven the Juventus striker was at that age.

“When he told me that, I can’t say I was surprised, as things are simple things,” the 32-year-old added.

“But I liked it. I understood that he was such a person who would never be satisfied with one, two or three titles.”

