“Our relationship with Cobh can be traced back to 1921.”

Burnley have announced they are starting a strategic partnership with League of Ireland First Division club Cobh Ramblers.

The Lancashire-based club are also teaming up with Portadown, Ayr United and Llandudno in their ‘British Isles Club Partnerships’ scheme.

Cobh Ramblers partnership with Burnley.

The aim of the partnership is to help enhance Burnley’s footprint across the British Isles, hence why they have partnered with one club from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

The partnership will support the development of young players and coaches, while also expanding the Clarets’ network for identifying domestic talent.

Affiliated clubs, like Cobh, will benefit from using Burnley’s football, operational and commercial expertise, which includes coach education and access to players.

Loan deals for the various clubs will be sought for the Premier League club’s first-team players and pre-season tournaments will be organised for senior, women and academy teams.

Roy Keane and Stephen Ireland (both former Cobh Ramblers players) were referenced in Burnley’s club statement.

Burnley chairman on British Isles Club Partnerships.

Chairman of Burnley, Alan Pace, believes this is a brilliant opportunity for Burnley to grow their brand outside the local area.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to grow Burnley’s footprint and profile in every corner of the British Isles and benefit from working with some fantastic clubs on our doorstep,” Pace told the official club’s website.

“We look forward to developing a strong working relationship with Ayr United, Cobh Ramblers, Portadown and Llandudno, which will no doubt benefit the clubs, the coaches and their players for many years to come.

“This is very much the first step in our plans to expand the football network of Burnley, build the relevance of our club beyond the North West of England.

“We want to ensure that Burnley’s academy continues to be a high-performance hotbed for future first-team players and international footballers.”

Burnley Chief Operating Officer on Cobh Ramblers.

Burnley’s Chief Operating Officer, Matt Williams added that there would be benefits for all four clubs involved, both short and long-term.

“While there are clear benefits to the football side of the club, I believe there will also be significant benefits both operationally and commercially for all sides,” Williams said.

“None of us are naive enough to think we know it all, and I am sure we can learn from our partner clubs as much as they can learn from us.

“We wanted to partner with clubs we felt would fit with what we stand for.

“The four clubs are at the heart of their local communities, have a passionate fan base and have chairmen and directors, who like Alan Pace and his team, are ambitious and constantly looking to improve.

“Our relationship with Cobh can be traced back to 1921 when the Clarets were crowned League Champions, prompting the newly formed club in Ireland to wear the famous claret and blue.

“In addition, they are currently managed by our former defender Stuart Ashton.”

