Chris Sutton is surprised that Roy Keane isn’t Celtic manager already saying “it doesn’t really make sense” considering that the Corkman is currently out of work.

Sutton was speaking after rumours circulated that Keane could be in line for a shock return to Celtic Park as the manager.

The former Celtic striker expressed his surprise at the Hoops not moving for Keane, if indeed that is the club’s plan.

“That’s the million dollar question,” Sutton told BT Sport’s Scottish Football Extra.

“At this moment in time, I think Roy Keane, if he was appointed he would split Celtic fans.

“Celtic fans want somebody like a Brendan Rodgers, but when Brendan Rodgers moved to Celtic all the stars aligned for that.

“So I think they want more of a coach-type manager, somebody who is going to organise the team. I’m not saying Roy Keane couldn’t do that, but are there better candidates out there who would?

“Roy Keane isn’t in work at this moment in time – well, not in a manager’s job.

“So if Roy Keane was going to get the job, why on earth wasn’t he put in place weeks ago?

If Keane is the man Celtic go for, Sutton believes that it is a missed opportunity for him to start working with the younger players.

“Because the mess Celtic are in, the planning which they’ve got to come, he could have a look at the younger players maybe with the thought of playing them next season,” Sutton added.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me that somebody who, at this moment in time, isn’t in work isn’t in the Celtic job. It’s daft.”

📰 𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀! An Ally McCoist exclusive on Roy Keane to Celtic! 👀 Is the Irishman the right man for the job at Parkhead? 🤔 🍀 @chris_sutton73 has his say… pic.twitter.com/2Z8CQcZUxC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 26, 2021

Ally McCoist was also on the show and gave his own Roy Keane anecdote in a chance meeting last year.

“I was with Roy Keane last year at Wembley. Roy and I chatted for at least 20 minutes and I can tell you all… he didn’t tell me a thing,” McCoist said.

“I wasn’t short of asking, every two minutes I asked him the question.

“Never mind a great footballer – I bet he’s some card player, he’d be some poker player, Roy Keane.”

