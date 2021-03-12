“I feel him very comfortable on the pitch when he is in charge of exercises.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is very impressed with new Ireland coach Anthony Barry, saying that Stephen Kenny is “lucky” to have him as part of his staff.

Barry was appointed as Damien Duff’s successor last month – which came as a surprise to some Ireland fans who were unfamiliar with the Chelsea coach.

However, Tuchel was full of praise for the former Wigan Athletic coach who has impressed him since the German took over from Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager.

“We didn’t know him before. He was already here under Frank,” Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Elland Road this weekend.

“But Anthony was from the first moment a big part of our coaching team because first of all he is a fantastic guy, a fantastic character, very open, very friendly and he has top quality at analysing games and giving his opinion.”

Barry was a trainee with Coventry City before becoming first-team coach at Wigan Athletic under manager Paul Cook.

The 34-year-old was then asked to join Chelsea’s staff at the start of this season after impressing Frank Lampard on a Uefa Pro Licence coaching course.

He is believed to have turned down the Fleetwood Town manager role in order to continue working with the London club.

“He is very experienced. I feel very comfortable on the pitch when he is in charge of exercises. He’s very comfortable in front of the group,” Tuchel added.

“He is in charge, the specialist, for all set-pieces so he’s doing video sessions, training for set pieces and he is the assistant for any other exercises which is a pleasure to have him around.

“We absolutely don’t want to miss him and so good for you guys. He will increase the level of coaching because he has top quality and is a top guy.”

