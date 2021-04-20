Both clubs are now preparing documentation to request withdrawal.

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly preparing to withdraw from the European Super League.

I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021

BBC reporter Dan Roan tweeted on Tuesday evening saying that Chelsea are now preparing to withdraw from the European Super League.

“I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL,” he tweeted.

According to The Sun reporter Martin Lipton, Manchester City are also ready to pull out of the league.

Manchester City pulling out of Super League. City have told organisers they no longer want to be part of the £4.6billion scheme. Chelsea preparing documentation to also withdraw. Full details coming #BallsToTheSuperLeague @SunSport

The ‘big six’ English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur had joined Spanish clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Italian clubs AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan by forming the European Super League.

However, if news of Chelsea’s withdrawal is confirmed, then it could potentially put the formation of the breakaway league in jeopardy. Manchester City are also reportedly set to pull out of the tournament.

BREAKING: Manchester City are preparing to pull out of the European Super League, according to @Matt_Law_DT. pic.twitter.com/Oee0uDuvHB — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 20, 2021

The breakaway tournament had been met with widespread anger from many within football. While the FA and UEFA have both released statements condemning the planned breakaway league.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uefa had kept the door open for the 12 clubs to change their stance. The association’s president Aleksander Ceferin made a plea to English clubs, insisting it wasn’t too late to withdraw from the breakaway league.

“I would like to address the owners of some English clubs. Gentlemen, you have made a huge mistake,” Ceferin said at the Uefa Congress on Tuesday.

“Some will say it is greed, others disdain, arrogance, flippancy or complete ignorance of England’s football culture. But actually, it doesn’t matter.

“What matters is that there is still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes in life. English fans deserve to have you correct your mistake. They deserve respect.”

