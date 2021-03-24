“That’s going against Patrick Bamford right now, because that’s football snobbery.”

Charlie Austin believes that “football snobbery” kept him from earning an England cap and claims that the same thing is now happening to Patrick Bamford.

Austin was speaking in the aftermath of Gareth Southgate’s decision to call up Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins to the squad over Leeds striker Bamford.

Charlie Austin.

The Queens Park Rangers striker spoke about his own experience when he wasn’t brought on for his first England cap by Roy Hodgson, despite scoring 18 Premier League goals for his club that season.

“That still hurts me and disappoints me,” Austin told talkSPORT.

“I scored 18 Premier League goals for a QPR team that got relegated.

🤷‍♂️ “I think it goes against a lot of people.. it’s going against Patrick Bamford now.” “Eric Dier’s been called up.. has he done enough? Or is it that he plays for #THFC?” Charlie Austin says not playing for a top half club cost him a first England cap. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/zTehVHuRgm — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 24, 2021

“It just wasn’t meant to be. That’s probably one regret I have in my career.

“I’ve not spoken to Roy Hodgson since. You have big decisions to make as England boss.”

Patrick Bamford.

The 31-year-old took the snub personally at the time as he “never had an explanation” as to why he wasn’t brought on as a substitute.

The former Southampton striker now sees parallels between his own career and Bamford’s recent omission.

“I was (the) fourth top goalscorer in the Premier League for a team that got relegated,” Austin continued.

“I think Sanchez, Diego Costa and Sergio Aguero were above me, which speaks volumes for the way I performed.”

When asked if he believes he would have earned a cap at a bigger club, Austin replied: “Correct. I think that goes against a lot of people.

“That’s going against Patrick Bamford right now, because that’s football snobbery. It’s just the way it is. Sometimes faces don’t fit.

“It was only me and Jamie (Vardy) there that was fit because you had the Under-21 Championships going on. There was no one really else.”

Read More About: charlie austin, Patrick Bamford