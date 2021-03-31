Celtic and Rangers ‘should join Ligue 1’ claims economics expert

“Reduce Ligue 1 to 16 teams – or possibly 18 with the two Scottish teams – to create a more competitive environment.”

According to an economics expert, Celtic and Rangers should be invited to join Ligue 1 in order to save Scottish and French domestic football.

Jean-Pascal Gayant believes the two Scottish clubs should join the French league in order to keep the division competitive.

Ligue 1.

Recently, the TV deal for Ligue 1 collapsed leaving many French clubs with an uncertain future. This could lead to an even longer period of sustained dominance from Paris Saint-Germain. Gayant, a Professor of Economics at Le Mans Université, proposed inviting Celtic and Rangers to a smaller French league in order to maintain competitiveness between the top and bottom clubs.

“I think that the advent of a European Superleague is inevitable,” Gayant said in a Le Monde column.

“I am convinced that we must anticipate, rather than undergo, an internationalisation of the so-called ‘domestic’ leagues. “The Champions League and other competitions have created a system that allows the best teams to play each other on a recurring basis but in the national championships, the gap between the top teams and the lower-ranked clubs continues to grow. “One of the reasons for this growing imbalance is that the top teams benefit from Champions League money.”

Scottish football. The Professor of Economics is adamant that the Old Firm clubs moving to France would benefit Scottish football as a whole and not just its two biggest names. “The Scottish league is a bit wobbly; 12 teams meeting three times and then five more games to find a way to end the season by trying to correct the structural imbalance,” Gayant added in an interview with Le Foot. “The title hasn’t been won by a non-Glasgow club for 36 years.

“Making room for them in Ligue 1 seems to me an opportunity for Scottish football as well as French football.

“Firstly, reduce Ligue 1 to 16 teams – or possibly 18 with the two Scottish teams – to create a more competitive environment. “With approximately the same payroll spread over 16 or 18 teams, the average quality of teams will improve and there will still be time to play European games.”

