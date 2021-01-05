Celtic: Dubai trip had SFA and government approval

“If the club had not received Scottish Government approval then we would not have travelled.”

Celtic have responded to a Scottish Government statement, stating that their mid-season trip to Dubai was approved by both the SFA and Scottish Governement on the 12th November.

The response comes after the club received backlash from many supporters over going ahead with the break, despite rising Covid positive infection rates.

The club tweeted: “The training camp was arranged a number of months ago & approved by all relevant footballing authorities & Scottish government through the Joint Response Group on 12th November 2020.

“The team travelled prior to any new lockdown being in place, to a location exempt from travel restrictions. The camp, the same one as we have undertaken for a number of years has been fully risk assessed.

The club continue to post photos of the team training in Dubai on their official Twitter account.

A Scottish government spokesperson said: “Following the First Minister’s latest update to Parliament, we would ask people not to travel internationally, across the UK or beyond their local authority unless absolutely essential.”

“We would expect the SFA to look into Celtic’s trip further. While there are travel exemptions in place for elite sports which are designed to facilitate international and European competition, if we feel they are being abused, we won’t hesitate to remove this privilege.”

Former St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour described Celtic’s trip as a “relaxation jolly.”

He told the PA news agency: “It’s absolutely unbelievable that they have gone to Dubai.

“I understand football teams were given a dispensation to go and play games in Europe. But, all of a sudden Celtic are in Dubai, not for a game.

“Let’s face it, we all think it was for a bit of a relaxation jolly. I just find it incredible.”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been under severe scrutiny for his position after recent results.

Furthermore, after their defeat to Rangers, Lennon defended the decision to go ahead with the trip.

He said: “It’s not a break, it’s a training camp. It’s just a change of scenery. We just hope to come back refreshed and ready to go.”

However, Deputy First Minister John Swinney disagreed, accusing the Scottish champions of not setting “a particularly great example” during a BBC Radio Scotland interview.

He said: “I don’t think it’s a good idea. When we are asking members of the public to take on very, very significant restrictions on the way in which they live their lives, I think we have all got to demonstrate leadership on this particular question.”

Regarding whether the Glasgow club would be allowed back in, the Swinney said: “They will be allowed back in but they will have to follow all rules in the process.

Celtic’s next game is a home tie against Hibernian on Monday evening. The game is live on Sky Sports.

