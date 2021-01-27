Carlo Ancelotti on Frank Lampard: “I was sacked everywhere!”

“Look at me. I was sacked everywhere!”

Carlo Ancelotti has offered his advice to Frank Lampard, saying he will have to get used to it as he continues his managerial career.

Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti managed Lampard during his stint as Chelsea between 2009 and 2011. In that time, the Italian manager won the 2009/10 Premier League and 2010 FA Cup, with Lampard scoring 22 league goals that season, his best individual contribution.

However, the former Real Madrid manager, when asked about Lampard in his pre-match press conference ahead of Everton’s home tie against Leicester City, was firm in his response, pointing to his own experience in club management.

“At the end, it’s not sad for Frank. Another door will open for him,” Ancelotti replied.

“Look at me. I was sacked everywhere!”

Chelsea

Despite winning the Premier League in his first season in charge, Ancelotti was ruthlessly sacked by Chelsea in May 2011 after the club finished a distant nine points second place to champions Manchester United.

The Italian had one year left on his Chelsea contract when he was sacked but believes it is all part of the job and that Lampard will learn this as he continues his career in management.

“To be sacked is part of the job, we all have to understand this,” he continued.

“Chelsea are no different to other clubs. Every club has its expectations and when things don’t go the way they want, they can’t change 20 players.

“So they change the manager.”

Experience

Regarding experience, while Ancelotti recognises its importance, man-management day by day is the most crucial thing when it comes to success in football management.

“They keep asking me about Pirlo and if he doesn’t have the right experience,” Ancelotti added.

“But experience is not important at the start.

“It is knowledge and man-management and then day by day you can grow.”

