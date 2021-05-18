“Has the past year taught us nothing?”

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has described the recent fan protests as “hooliganism”.

Robson was in Old Trafford on May 2 when a large group of United fans invaded the pitch before their home game against Liverpool.

Bryan Robson on Manchester United fans.

Robson is United’s longest-serving captain and won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup.

During his 14 years at the club, he made 345 appearances, scoring 74 goals.

Currently a Manchester United global ambassador, the 64-year-old criticised the fans who stormed the pitch earlier this month.

“I fully agree with the right to protest,” Robson wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“We could all see a European Super League would not work, but I could not bear witnessing the ugly scenes I saw on May 2.

“Look at the image of that injured policeman’s face. I’m all for the passion of Manchester United supporters — no one loves it more than me — but I can’t condone the aggressive behaviour of those who throw around bottles, cameras, rip up seat covers, swing on crossbars and then break into the dressing rooms, breaching Covid bubbles and putting people’s health and safety at risk.”

The former Middlesbrough player and manager described the protests as “hooliganism” and argued that the United players and managers can’t be punished for the actions of their owners.

Bryan Robson on Manchester United’s staff.

“Has the past year taught us nothing? That had all the hallmarks of the hooliganism which marred our game in the 70s and 80s and there’s no place for it at United,” Robson continued.

“This club has a proud history. Its name is renowned around the world, it has an aura like no other and we need to protect that. We don’t want it tarnished by a mindless minority.

“I was inside the stadium for five hours prior to the postponed Liverpool game as the protests built up and I saw how stewards and staff were frightened. It’s not their job to get into confrontations.

“These are staff who are fanatical about their club, yet left frightened by their own supporters threatening to harm them. Even breaking into the training ground, what does that really achieve?”

On Monday, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that the protests had negatively impacted the team and was a factor in his side losing three of their last four games.

