Brian Kerr issues advice to Dara O’Shea on whether to stay at West Brom

Brian Kerr has issued advice to Ireland international Dara O’Shea on whether to stay at West Brom or to look for first-team football elsewhere.

Kerr was speaking after West Brom earned a 1-1 draw against title-chasing Manchester United without their academy graduate getting any game-time.

O’Shea made his breakthrough into the West Brom first team during the second-half of last season as the Baggies sealed promotion from the Championship.

The former St. Kevin’s boys player has made 14 Premier League appearances this season and started eight of Sam Allardyce’s first nine league games in charge, playing in a number of positions across the defence.

However, he hasn’t seen any minutes in their last two games, against Tottenham and Manchester United.

The former England manager has changed to a back four, leaving O’Shea as the unlucky one to miss out.

Kerr believes the 21-year-old should stay at West Brom and try to fight for his place back into Allardyce’s starting team.

“He’s gotten a lot of game-time in the Championship last season and in the Premiership this season,” Kerr told Off the Ball.

“We don’t have young Irish players playing in the Premier League – of any age – on a regular basis and he’s one that’s got a lot of game-time this season.

“He waited for his opportunity, he works hard in training.

“I didn’t think he had a good game against Sheffield United – he was at fault for both the goals if I remember correctly but Sam Allardyce was using three centre backs at that time.

“Now he’s changed back to a back four – O’Shea is out of the team.”

Kerr believes it’s been a steep Premier League learning curve for O’Shea as West Brom currently sit in 19th place, having conceded 55 league goals this season – the most of any team.

“While he’s out of the team at present – he’s been playing in a struggling team all year that’s been getting battered,” Kerr added.

“They’ve conceded maybe 54 goals before today so there’s going to be changes.

“A manager is never going to be happy with that and if you’re the youngest in it, you’re also the likely one, to be – some of the defensive lapses are going to be pinned on you.

“But, you just have to get on with that experience and I think he has great potential for the future.”

