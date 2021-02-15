Brentford players explain why they didn’t take the knee against Barnsley

“We have been taking a knee before games since June but… no longer believe that this is having an impact.”

Brentford players have released a statement explaining their rationale behind refusing to take the knee in Sunday’s game against Barnsley.

In the statement released by the club, the players explained how they feel the act of taking the knee is no longer having an impact.

Brentford statement

In the wake of George Floyd’s death in America last May, the Premier League and Football League decided players would take the knee before kick-offs in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Notably, the Premier League – having initially used ‘Black Lives Matter’ as their slogan – now adopts the ‘No Room for Racism’ campaign.

While the Brentford players want to promote racial equality, they feel like the act of taking the knee is no longer having an impact.

“We have been taking a knee before games since June but, like many of our fellow players at other clubs, no longer believe that this is having an impact,” the statement read.