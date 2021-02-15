Brentford players explain why they didn’t take the knee against Barnsley

“We have been taking a knee before games since June but… no longer believe that this is having an impact.”
Brentford players have released a statement explaining their rationale behind refusing to take the knee in Sunday’s game against Barnsley.
In the statement released by the club, the players explained how they feel the act of taking the knee is no longer having an impact.
Brentford statement
In the wake of George Floyd’s death in America last May, the Premier League and Football League decided players would take the knee before kick-offs in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign.
Notably, the Premier League – having initially used ‘Black Lives Matter’ as their slogan – now adopts the ‘No Room for Racism’ campaign.
While the Brentford players want to promote racial equality, they feel like the act of taking the knee is no longer having an impact.
“We believe we can use our time and energies to promote racial equality in other ways.
“As a group we are fully behind and proud of Brentford’s desire to become the most inclusive club in the country and the drive towards equality under the #BeeTogether banner.
“We have experienced racist abuse first hand and have also seen some appalling comments made to other players past and present.
“There is a clear need to continue to push for an end to all discrimination and, as players, we will be part of that at Brentford FC, in football in general and in the wider community.”
Racial equality
The Brentford players will continue to support other clubs who take the knee before kick-off but they will show their commitment to racial equality in other ways.
“Racism is the opposite of what we stand for,” the statement continued.
“As players we will show our commitment to togetherness and racial equality on and off the pitch between now and the end of the season, and beyond.
“We will also support our colleagues at other clubs that still want to take a knee before games.”
