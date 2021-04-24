Avram Glazer refuses to apologise to Man United fans over Super League

Joel Glazer had previously apologised in an open letter to Manchester United fans.

Man United owner Avram Glazer refused to apologise when he was confronted over the club’s decision to initially join the European Super League.

United were one of the ‘big six’ English clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur who joined the breakaway league.

The six English teams joined Spanish clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Italian clubs AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan to form the European Super League.

However, all six Premier League clubs withdrew from the breakaway league on Tuesday night and they were joined by the three Italian clubs and Atletico Madrid.

That leaves the European Super League with two clubs remaining from the original 12 — Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to a report in the Mirror, reporters approached Avram Glazer, asking him to apologise to Manchester United fans for the European Super League saga but he declined.

He was asked: “Are you now going to sell the club Mr Glazer, as it’s clear you have no understanding of your club’s supporters or British fans?”

He replied: “No comment”.

It was a reportedly brief but tense exchange as he got into his car and sped off.

Joel Glazer’s apology letter was posted on the club’s website and came in the aftermath of the announcement that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will step away from his role at Manchester United at the end of 2021.

“To all Manchester United supporters,” the letter read.

“Over the past few days, we have all witnessed the great passion which football generates, and the deep loyalty our fans have for this great club. “You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right. “Although the wounds are raw and I understand that it will take time for the scars to heal, I am personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans and learning from the message you delivered with such conviction.

“We continue to believe that European football needs to become more sustainable throughout the pyramid for the long-term. However, we fully accept that the Super League was not the right way to go about it.

“In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions –promotion, relegation, the pyramid – and for that we are sorry. “This is the world’s greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days. “It is important for us to put that right.”

