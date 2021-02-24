Aston Villa report ‘sickening’ racist abuse of Cork’s Tyreik Wright to police

Share and Enjoy !

Tyreik Wright was the subject of racist abuse on Instagram.

Aston Villa have reported the “sickening and abhorrent” racist abuse of Tyreik Wright on Instagram to West Midlands police.

Villa also said in their statement that they have reported the abuse sent to Wright’s Instagram account to the social media platform. Wright is a Republic of Ireland under-19 winger and has been the Birmingham club since 2018.

Aston Villa statement.

Aston Villa released a statement on their official club website condemning the “sickening” racial abuse suffered by Wright, who is currently on loan with Walsall in League Two.

“Aston Villa Football Club is appalled by the racist abuse of one our academy players, Tyreik Wright,” the statement reads.

“Tyreik, who is currently on loan at Walsall, received sickening and abhorrent messages via his Instagram account, messages which the club have reported to both the social media platform and West Midlands Police.

“The Club is liaising with WMP’s Hate Crime Unit who are now investigating this incident.

“Aston Villa will work alongside Walsall FC to provide Tyreik with any support he requires and will continue to do everything we can to report and help root out all forms of discrimination.”

Tyreik Wright.

The 19-year-old received abuse on Tuesday night after he posted a news story about schoolchildren avoiding criminal charges for a racially motivated attack on another student.

Wright posted screenshots of the messages he received on Instagram.

The Ireland under-19 international has made two appearances for League Two side Walsall since joining the club on loan in January.

The incident is the latest in a long list of recent online cases of racist abuse.

The Manchester United trio of Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial have all received abuse.

West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea defender Reece James have also reported online racist abuse they have been subjected to in recent weeks.

Steve Bruce and Mike Dean have also said that they have been sent death threats online.

