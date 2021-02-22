Aston Villa ban players from fantasy football after Jack Grealish injury leak

Share and Enjoy !

Aston Villa have banned their players from taking part in Fantasy Premier League after Jack Grealish’s injury ahead of Sunday’s defeat by Leicester was leaked online.

According to The Times, there is concern from Aston Villa management and staff that Grealish’s absence was leaked online by a Fantasy Football account.

Eight million people around the world play Fantasy Premier League, where teams are selected from real players.

These players can be substituted or sold – with points awarded for achievements such as goals scored, assists or clean sheets.

And prior to the match, a Twitter account called ‘FPL Insider’ revealed that players Matt Targett, Conor Hourihane and Neil Taylor all transferred Grealish out of their Fantasy Premier League sides, as well as some members of staff who play the game.

The deadline for transfers last week was Friday evening, 90 minutes before Wolves and Leicester kicked off at 8pm.

This means that the Aston Villa players and staff would have made those changes on Friday afternoon – unaware that them transferring out their club captain would be picked up.

Hourihane is currently on loan at Swansea City so wasn’t at the training ground when the incident occurred.

After the 2-1 defeat to Leicester, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said that the club would be investigating how news of Grealish’s training ground injury was leaked on social media.

“I was made aware on social media there were rumours he was not going to play,” Smith said.

“If that is coming out of our training ground, I will find out where it is coming from and reprimand whoever it is coming from.

“It is something I would not be happy with.”

