Ashley Cole has claimed that Bukayo Saka has been “used and abused” this season by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. The former England and Arsenal left-back appeared to be referring to Arteta deploying the player in several different positions and, therefore, somehow taking advantage of his adaptability.

Cole was speaking after Arsenal secured a shock 1-0 over in-form Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, their first Premier League win at the stadium in 10 years.

Ashley Cole on Bukayo Saka this season.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back has concerns that Saka’s versatility may hold him back at times when he has to fill in different positions.

The England international has contributed seven goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season, and the Chelsea youth coach has hailed him as one of Arsenal’s outstanding performers, in an otherwise disappointing showing.

“As Jamie [Redknapp] says, he’s a shining light in this Arsenal team,” Cole said on Sky Sports after the game.

“He plays with courage, he’s earless at times. But I just feel when you don’t cement down one position, it’s very, very difficult to nail that down and be a top, top player.

“As a manager, you love it because he’s adaptable and he can play in three or four positions, which is brilliant. But I feel for him at times because I think he’s kind of used and abused.”

The Sky Sports pundit was then asked where he thinks the 19-year-old’s best position is going forward.

“I like him from the right but not as a wing-back. Yes they have to attack, but I like to see him in the attacking areas,” Cole continued.

“I like when he can cut in on the left foot. He’s got that sharp little movement to get in behind with his pace as well.”

Jamie Redknapp on Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal performances.

Cole’s Sky Sports colleague Redknapp was in agreement with how good the Arsenal academy graduate’s performances have been this season.

“What I like most about him is he’s fearless, he doesn’t care, he wants the ball,” the former Tottenham midfielder added.

“As I say, he’s been a leading light for Arsenal and you look at all the experienced players they’ve got.

“He’s the one you always think that if Arsenal win, it will be because he does something special in the game.”

Read More About: Arsenal, ashley cole, Bukayo Saka, mikel arteta, Premier League