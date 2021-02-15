Share and Enjoy !

“What was their strength was winning the ball high with Henderson in midfield… by moving Henderson back they have lost that.”

Arsene Wenger has explained the main reason why Liverpool have missed Jordan Henderson from midfield this season.

Virgil van Djik’s injury back in October has seen the Dutch defender sidelined for almost the entire season, forcing the likes of Henderson to provide defensive cover in his absence.

Arsene Wenger

The former Arsenal manager believes Henderson’s move to defence has meant Liverpool’s midfield cannot press as high, leading to an inevitable drop-off in performance from the champions.

“There are many reasons, one of the main reasons is that they lost Van Dijk,” Wenger replied when asked why Liverpool have dropped off this season on beIN SPORTS.

“What was their strength was winning the ball high with Henderson in midfield, and Milner, by moving Henderson back they have lost that.”

The three-time Premier League-winning manager explained that Liverpool won the ball higher up the pitch last season, with Henderson a key focal point in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s high-press.

“I’m trying to find some logical explanation. Liverpool were very efficient because time given to their opponent was short,” Wenger added.

“By changing their structure they gave a bit more time to their opponent.

“They won the ball high up and could quickly feed the strikers, that was the main reason for their success, and of course a good defensive stability. They have lost a bit of that.”

Manchester City

While Liverpool’s injury crisis at the back has forced a change in style, Manchester City have thrived with an improved defensive solidity, leading to more consistent performances from Pep Guardiola’s side.

“This team is extremely fit and has a great solidarity at the moment,” Wenger said of City.

“Maybe they are lucky at the minute that (Kevin) De Bruyne comes back just as (Ilkay) Gundogan gets injured.

“Sometimes you have seasons where the injuries go well for you and don’t give you a headache!”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Arsene Wenger, jordan henderson, Liverpool, virgil van djik