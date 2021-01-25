“We still keep in touch, still talk to him.”

Andy Robertson has spoken about his friendship with Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and how, despite the two being rival clubs on the pitch, their relationship off it hasn’t changed.

Robertson and Maguire were teammates at Hull City and both of them joined the Tigers on the same day back in 2014.

Andy Robertson

Speaking on Jamie Carragher’s ‘The Greatest Game‘ podcast, Robertson opened up about the pair’s early days playing for Hull City.

“When me and Harry both signed on the day, we gravitated towards each other in the changing room naturally,” Robertson recalled.

“Both young lads, both trying to make their way in the game, both didn’t know many people in the squad.

“I was lucky that there were a couple of Scottish boys there that made it easier for me to settle in.”

Harry Maguire

Robertson actually got his chance earlier on due to injuries in the left-back position, with Maguire having to go for a loan spell at Wigan Athletic to gain some extra experience.

“The first game, I was kinda thrown in just due to injury and Harry had to wait a wee bit longer,” Robertson continued.

“I think Steve Bruce and every player that trained with him could see his qualities but when you’re playing in a team that’s fighting near the bottom of a league. –

“We had some really good experienced centre-halves like Curtis Davies, Michael Dawson, Paul McShane. All of these players were more experienced at that time.

“Then I think Harry went out on loan. I think he went to Wigan and then obviously he came back and really kept on.”

Liverpool & Manchester United rivalry,

This season has seen the renaissance of the Liverpool and Manchester United rivalry, with both sides mounting a title challenge.

However, the Liverpool left-back believes this won’t have an impact on their relationship off the pitch, despite being sworn enemies on it.

“Look the fact that he’s at a rival, of course when you cross the white lines there are no friendships, that’s the way it is,” Robertson commented.

“Off the pitch, there’s a lot of Scottish boys playing at other clubs and I talk to them all the time.

“But in 90 minutes I want to beat them and it’s the same with Harry. We still keep in touch, still talk to him.”

New Carragher and Neville.

Carragher suggested to Roberston that when both players eventually hang up their boots, they could become the new Carragher and Neville and star in Monday Night Football.

“I’m not sure there’s any danger of bumping you off just yet,” the Scottish international quipped.

“But, maybe in the future me and big Harry could be the next Carra & Neville!”

Read More About: Andy Robertson, Harry Maguire, hull city, Liverpool, Manchester United, Steve Bruce