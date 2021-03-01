Share and Enjoy !

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has revealed what he said to Cristiano Ronaldo during Juventus’ 1-1 draw away to Verona on Saturday.

The Turin club led 1-0 until the 77th minute when Verona levelled the game.

The draw meant that Juventus dropped two more points in the league this season.

Juventus’ Serie A title defence is now hanging by a thread, with Pirlo’s side languishing in third place.

They are 10 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan and six behind AC Milan – albeit they do have a game in hand.

Despite winning the last nine Serie A titles, it’s looking increasingly likely that they won’t make it 10-in-a-row.

Speaking after the game, the Juventus manager admitted disappointment about the result and frustration at his side not holding on to their 1-0 lead.

“It’s disappointing as we knew it would be a difficult and hard-fought game,” Pirlo told DAZN.

“We managed to take the lead, which was the most difficult part, then didn’t keep hold of it.

“There are these small details that unfortunately young players don’t understand can make the difference and lead to points.”

Star player Cristiano Ronaldo has come in for criticism in recent weeks but he did score his side’s only goal of the game.

His manager revealed what exactly he told the former Real Madrid forward during the game.

The 41-year-old wanted his experienced players to help the younger ones speak up on the pitch.

“When you are in front, you must try to bring these games home,” Pirlo added.

“We were missing a lot of experienced players, so the younger elements didn’t understand the way the match was going.

“I asked Cristiano and Alex Sandro to speak to them and make their voices heard, but it wasn’t enough.”

