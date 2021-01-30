“He’s been training really well and settling in. He’s ready to get some game-time and match exposure.”

New Manchester United signing Amad Diallo has scored on his U23 debut against Liverpool on Saturday.

Diallo’s move to United from Atalanta was announced in the summer and he officially completed his switch at the start of January.

The Ivory Coast winger arrives with a reputation as one of the world’s most exciting teenagers and United fans have been desperate to see him in action.

Diallo’s goal gave Manchester United’s U23s a 2-0 lead but Liverpool have responded with two goals of their own to leave it 2-2 at half-time.

You can watch the goal here and below.

Amad Diallo Goal for United U23 pic.twitter.com/GRboUpc3cS — jαck. (@UtdOptimist) January 30, 2021

The 18-year-old trained with the first-team squad but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Diallo to get game-time with the U23 side first before he can make the step up to first-team football.

“Amad will play in the game against Liverpool in the Under-23s,” Solskjaer said before the game.

“He’s been training really well and settling in. He’s ready to get some game-time and match exposure.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him. Liverpool. There you go. Welcome to English football!”

🏁 FT — #MUAcademy U23s: Liverpool 3 #MUFC 6. A scintillating performance from Neil Wood's side included FOUR goals for Joe Hugill and two for @AmadDiallo_19. Well played, boys! 👏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/LLJ0wo8tbe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2021

However, Solskjaer may not see Diallo’s debut goal until after his United side travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

United had been in flying form but came crashing back to earth after a midweek 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United.

The game kicks off at 5.30pm live on Sky Sports.

