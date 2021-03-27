Alex Ferguson on the one thing he demanded from his Man United players

“I made sure that my players had a mental toughness about them.”

Alex Ferguson has revealed the one thing he demanded from his Manchester United players more than anything during his 26 and a half years in charge of the Red Devils.

Ferguson was in the dugout at Old Trafford between 1986 and 2013, winning 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues among a host of other trophies.

Alex Ferguson.

The former Manchester United manager was speaking to the official club website ahead of the release of his Amazon documentary ‘Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In’.

And he said that he always demanded, above everything else, a ‘mental toughness’ from his players.

“Some players I had were absolute natural footballers, with natural talent,” Ferguson told manutd.com in a special Q&A.

“But there were other players who shared my determination, who maybe weren’t the best players but they made themselves the best players, because they had something inside them too

“I go back to one of my first defeats as a manager, at 32 years of age. I didn’t expect it. I went into the game eyes wide open, that this was going to be easy.

“We lost 5-2 to Albion Rovers. I was the manager of East Stirling, the players were on £5 a week, or something like that.

“I came home and I said ‘if I don’t get Alex Ferguson in my team, I’m not going to succeed’.

“So I made sure that my players had a mental toughness about them, from that moment on.”

Instinct.

The 79-year-old also revealed that he relied purely on instinct when it came to signing players to the Manchester club.

“I believe in instinct. I had a good instinct about players and I had a good instinct about watching players who I maybe wanted to buy,” Ferguson continued.

“I knew that, looking at certain players, I could see traits that told me they were Manchester United players, or Aberdeen players, or St Mirren players.

“I could see that in certain players I watched. Instinct was really important.”

When asked whether he ever got bored of all the success, Ferguson was firm in his response.

“Well, the alternative is enjoying getting beat. That was not part of my life,” he replied.

“Listen, I could encapsulate it in this way. If I’m going to walk into the training ground at Carrington as the manager of Manchester United, and I look out on that football field and I see this fantastic training ground, why wouldn’t I want to go in there every day?

“The only way you can do that is being successful. So, being bored? I was never bored in my life, about anything.”

