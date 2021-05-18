“I thought that killed them with Teddy having to say that to them.”

Alex Ferguson has recalled a half-time team talk during Manchester United’s 5-3 comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Ferguson was speaking to Sky Sports’ Gary Neville ahead of United’s home game against Fulham, where the club welcomed fans back to Old Trafford.

Alex Ferguson on standing outside dressing room door.

Neville asked his former manager about one of his usual traditions every game, where he would make his club captain wait at the dressing room door for him.

The eight-time Premier League winner under Ferguson only began to notice this when he became captain himself during his last few seasons with the club.

“You used to stand outside the dressing room door and the captain couldn’t go out past you until you were there, every single match,” Neville said.

The legendary Scot nodded before telling one particular story when his side travelled to London to take on Spurs.

“There was one occasion, I don’t know if you remember this. But we were down 3-0 to Tottenham at Tottenham. And I never said a word in the dressing room,” Ferguson replied.

“I sat on the radiator and it was bloody burning me. And I said, ‘next goal’s the winner’, that’s what I said.”

🗣"It is a funny game." Sir Alex Ferguson with a great story about a half-time team talk at Manchester United pic.twitter.com/MRSmjzIL0U — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 18, 2021

Alex Ferguson on Tottenham comeback.

Man United trailed 3-0 at the break but mounted a stunning comeback to win the game 5-3 at White Hart Lane.

The 79-year-old recalled how he saw opposition player Teddy Sheringham at the dressing door and something that his former striker said to his Spurs teammates always resonated with the former United boss.

“I went to the door and Teddy Sheringham was there, who played with us of course,” Ferguson continued.

“He was their captain and he came out to the door and looked at me, turned and said to his players, ‘don’t let them score early’.

“We scored in the first minute. I thought that killed them with Teddy having to say that to them.

“Because I looked at him and he looked at me and I just said ‘come on, we can win this’. It’s a funny game.”

