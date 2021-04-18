Alex Ferguson has had his say on the European Super League

“Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football.”

Alex Ferguson has spoken out against the formation of the new European Super League, saying it would end 70 years of history.

The former Manchester United manager believes that the Super League would move European club football away from 70 years of history and has fond memories of the European Cup as a player and manager.

“Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football,” Ferguson told Reuters.

“Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup, for a small provincial club in Scotland it was like climbing Mount Everest.”

The 79-year-old used Everton as a prime example of a club that are looking to play Champions League football over the coming years.

“Everton are spending £500 million to build a new stadium with the ambition to play in Champions League,” Ferguson added.

“Fans all over love the competition as it is. In my time at United, we played in four Champions League finals and they were always the most special of nights.

“I’m not sure Manchester United are involved in this, as I am not part of the decision making process.”

Ferguson’s former player Gary Neville gave a passionate rant about the European Super League and the clubs behind it.

“Well the reaction to it is that it’s been damned, and rightly so. I’m a Manchester United fan and have been for 40 years of my life but I’m disgusted, absolutely disgusted,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I’m disgusted with United and Liverpool most. Liverpool pretend, like you’ll never walk alone, the people’s club, the fan’s club. Manchester United, 100 years, born out of workers around here and they’re breaking away into a league without competition, you can’t be relegated from.

“It’s an absolute disgrace and honestly we have to wrestle back the power in this country from the clubs at the top of this league and that includes my club. I’ve been calling for 12 months as part of another group for an independent regulator to bring checks and balances to stop this happening, it’s pure greed.

“They’re imposters, the owners of this club, the owners of Liverpool, owners of Chelsea, Manchester City, they’re nothing to do with football in this country, there is 100 odd years of history in this country, of fans that have lived and loved these clubs, they need protecting, the fans need protecting.

“I have benefitted from football hugely, I’ve made money out of football, I invest money into a football club. I’m not against money in football but the principles and ethos of fair competition and the rights to play the games so that Leicester win the league to go into the Champions League.

“Manchester United aren’t even in the Champions League. Arsenal aren’t even in the Champions League. Watching them earlier on today, they’re an absolute shambles of a football club at the moment. Tottenham aren’t in the Champions League and they want a God-given right to be in there.

“An absolute joke, and the time has come now, for an independent regulator to stop these clubs. Enough is enough.”

