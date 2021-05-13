Arsenal join Manchester United in £50m transfer fight for highly-rated teenager

There could be a long summer ahead as a number of clubs chase Sima’s signature.

Arsenal and West Ham United have joined Manchester United in expressing an interest in highly-rated Slavia Prague teenage striker Abdallah Sima, according to reports.

Last month, Man United were linked with the 19-year-old centre-forward, who has scored 19 goals and registered eight assists for the Czech side this season.

Abdallah Sima linked with a move to the Premier League.

Sima scored against Leicester City in the knockout stages of Europa League this season, and his form has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

According to the Evening Standard, Slavia Prague have already received a bid of £25m from an unnamed club.

However, the Czech champions value the player at £50m, although they are said to be prepared to listen to offers.

The striker’s representatives are believed to be in discussions with a number of Premier League clubs, including Man United, Arsenal and West Ham.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also been linked in the past, but it is understood that Sima would prefer a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United’s potential summer transfers.

Last month, the Manchester Evening News revealed that Man United were interested in the Senegal international, with the club moving their focus from players in the 23-28-year-old bracket to a younger approach, with the signing of Amad Diallo a prime example.

Diallo scored in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Europa League, and provided Mason Greenwood with an assist in their 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to Leicester City.

The 18-year-old signed from Atalanta last summer for a transfer fee which could eventually rise to £37m when add-ons are included.

Arsenal’s potential summer transfers.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are believed to be on the lookout for a striker this summer. Mikel Arteta’s side have only scored 50 goals in 36 Premier League games this season.

They have yet to make a decision on the future of French striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is their top scorer this season with 17 goals in all competitions. Lacazette is out of contract next summer.

Academy graduate and England Under-21 captain Eddie Nketiah could also be set to leave north London in the summer, after enduring a frustrating season under manager Arteta.

