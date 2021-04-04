“I think he’s frustrated with where he’s at at the moment.”

Aaron Connolly has been told not to be too “self-critical” by Brighton manager Graham Potter.

The Seagulls and Ireland forward has grown frustrated this season due to inconsistent performances as well as suffering from injuries.

Potter has urged the 21-year-old striker not to get too down with himself and instead focus on the positive side of his performances.

“I think he’s very self-critical, sometimes a bit too much,” Potter told reporters.

“I think he’s frustrated with where he’s at at the moment because he’s had one or two issues off the field, a few injuries, his form maybe isn’t where he would like it to be.

“So, you can tend to focus on the negatives, and certainly, in this world where it is often very negative, you can spiral into a place that isn’t necessarily that good for you.

“So it’s important to balance it off for him and whilst it’s important to recognise the things he can improve, it’s also [important] to acknowledge the things he is doing well, and how young he is and how difficult it is for an attacking player to succeed regularly in the Premier League.

“It doesn’t happen very often, he’s in his early 20s and he’s at the start of his career in the most competitive league in the world.”

Potter admitted that this is the challenge managers face when trying to bring young players through like Connolly, saying it’s how each player deals with that pressure that will decide how good a career they end up having at the top level.

“That’s the challenge when you are developing young players,” Potter continued.

“They are used to succeeding, they have got to this level because they succeed all the time, and then they come to the Premier League and it’s not quite as easy as it was.

“How they manage that and how they deal with that is where the work is but he’s a good kid.

“He’s a good lad, he wants to improve, he wants to do better, and we’ve got to just try and help him.”

