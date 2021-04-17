Potential Ireland/UK joint-bid for 2030 Fifa World Cup has ‘got everything’

“We have the facilities, we have the organisational ability, we have got everything.”

Fifa vice-presidential candidate Kieran O’Connor believes an Ireland/UK joint World Cup bid has “got everything” it needs in order to be successful.

2030 Fifa World Cup.

The Football Association of Wales president is running to become vice-president of Fifa at Uefa Congress on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of that congress, O’Connor believes that Ireland and the United Kingdom would be a great fit for the 2030 Fifa World Cup, saying that all the facilities are already in place for the tournament.

“We have the facilities, we have the organisational ability, we have got everything,” O’Connor said.

“And we have got a history of holding major events – the Olympics was here recently, Cardiff has had the Champions League final, Wembley can hold anything – the facilities are there, it would be well-organised, well-managed and it would probably be financially beneficial for Fifa as well.

“I’m sure the commercial return of a UK bid would be significantly higher than any South American bid.

“Fifa needs to make sure that it has sufficient funding for the next 10 to 12 years to cover for any eventuality that this pandemic may bring us in the future.”

Commercial.

O’Connor admitted that sometimes Fifa looks beyond the commercial aspect of a bid, using Qatar as a prime example.

However, he doesn’t believe that China is ready to host a World Cup in 2030, despite being a potential standout candidate and instead pointed towards 2034 as a realistic aim.

“I don’t think China are ready yet, I think they probably will be in 2034 maybe,” O’Connor continued.

“If China ever get it, that will be an interesting one. It’s an enormous place and they are developing their facilities.

“It’s such a big place that team transport might be an issue. By 2034 they could well have the ability to do it.”

Fifa.

O’Connor is a former referee and has been on the FAW council since 1999. If elected, he wants to see Fifa avoid the mistakes of the past.

He gave praise to Fifa president Gianni Infantino who he describes as “an honest man”.

“Gianni is an honest man, and I like to be transparent and honest,” O’Connor said.

“I don’t think you will have the same sort of issues that plagued them historically, however we have to make sure everything is transparent, everything is robust.

“Fifa and Uefa now have the right people in place, but you can’t relax, you have to make sure that everything is transparent, everything is robust and that everybody knows what they’re doing, what their authority levels are, and it’s monitored and reviewed regularly.”

