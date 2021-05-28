Liverpool completed the signing of Ibrahima Konate on Friday.

Liverpool are reportedly set to allow up to 11 of their players to leave Anfield this summer, with Jurgen Klopp looking at a major overhaul of his current squad.

Georginio Wijnaldum is the most high-profile name to be leaving the club, but other fringe players are also facing the exit door.

Wijnaldum is expected to join Barcelona on a free transfer, after being unable to negotiate a new deal with the club.

Despite the fact that both parties wanted to reach an agreement, neither budged on their requests, with the Dutch midfielder looking for a longer contract, which Liverpool reluctantly refused.

The Anfield club have a reported long-standing policy in place where they don’t offer long-term deals to players over 30, and with Wijnaldum now 30, a deal could not be reached.

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri exits.

According to a report in The Sun, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri have been put on this summer’s transfer list, with the club looking to release the two squad players permanently before the start of next season.

Origi famously scored the winning goal against Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-final, to seal a sensational 4-0 comeback win.

He followed that up with a goal in the final against Tottenham, and will be remembered fondly by Reds’ supporters.

Shaqiri has largely struggled for game-time since arriving in Liverpool from Stoke City in 2018. According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Swiss international is available this summer for £12m.

The rest of the Liverpool players available to leave on a permanent transfer.

The rest of The Sun’s report suggests that two loanees – Mark Grujic and Harry Wilson – are expected to leave the club this summer.

Takumi Minamino is likely to be sold, having spent the second half of the the season on loan at Southampton.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius is finally looking set to leave the club, after spending the last three seasons on loan at Besiktas, followed by Union Berlin.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi is a reported target for Championship sides Fulham, Stoke City and West Brom, and looks set to leave this summer following his qualification for a work permit.

Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn and Liam Millar are also believed to be leaving the club, but Liverpool may settle for loan deals.

On Friday, Liverpool officially announced the transfer of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, having triggered his release clause and agreed personal terms.

