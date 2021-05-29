Thomas Tuchel opens up about 2017 bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund bus

Thomas Tuchel talks about the Borussia Dortmund bus attack.

Thomas Tuchel has done a superb job since joining Chelsea in January, having previously managed PSG and Borussia Dortmund. He has taken the London side to their first Champions League final since 2012 and secured a position in the top four.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph before Saturday’s final against Manchester City, Tuchel described his experience of being on the Borussia Dortmund team bus when it was bombed before a match against Monaco in 2017.

Borussia Dortmund bus was nail-bombed before a Champions League game.

Tuchel was in charge of the German side at the time and can still picture nails coming onto the team bus.

“It did not catch me like it caught others, I have to say,” Tuchel said.

“Still until today, I do not feel the danger that we’ve been in. I can still see the nails sticking in the bus. I can see the nails sticking around where I even sat and like in the middle and in the end and in the very front.

“And I heard that the nails went over 50 metres and then into other windows of houses and stuff.

“Hopefully, it will not come some day, but it’s not that I’m thinking about it when I go into buses, when I go through a crowd. Somehow not. I’m not waiting for it, actually. I don’t want it to come. But it was absolutely surreal. It was totally surreal and it still is today.”

Thomas Tuchel testified court trial following Dortmund attack.

Tuchel crossed paths with the bomber in the court case that followed, in which the German coach testified and the Chelsea manager admitted he even felt a small bit sorry for the person who carried out the attack.

“My wife constantly tells the story that I went home late, of course. I drove home,” Tuchel recalled about that night.

“I had written a message to her that, ‘everything is OK, don’t worry’. She was in the stadium, then I went home and my manager was there, my wife was there.

“They were quite freaked out and I came home a little bit like a robot, not talking too much about it. I was in front of the TV watching Barcelona against Juventus because it was a Champions League night. She was like, ‘that’s a bit weird’.

“The biggest impact for me was the next morning when I saw my players and they were waiting for me in my office. That was when I really realised, ‘wow, this is [he blows out his cheeks]’. I hide it maybe somewhere, but it’s still there and it did not have the huge impact that you maybe can imagine.”

