Stephen Ireland’s son set to attend Ireland Under-19 training camp

Stephen Ireland’s son will link up with Tom Mohan’s Under-19 group.

Stephen Ireland’s son Joshua has been selected in the Republic of Ireland Under-19 training camp.

Ireland had a frosty relationship with the national team. He looked destined for stardom and the six games he played for the Boys in Green were incredibly successful, as the former Manchester City star scored four goals in those matches.

Ireland was the first-ever soccer player to score in Croke Park and he saved his country’s blushes with a last-minute winner away to San Marino in 2007.

Stephen Ireland did not play international football after 2007.

Irelandm however, retired from international football in controversial circumstances after a high-profile, controversial incident.

He claimed that his grandmother had died which turned out to have been false and he did not play for Ireland again afterwards despite numerous opportunities to return. He explained his side of the story Guardian in 2007.

“I decided at that stage that I must tell the truth and admit I had told lies,” Ireland said.

“I realise now that it was a massive mistake to say my grandmothers had died and I deeply regret it. It was wrong and I sincerely apologise as I have caused a lot of problems for many people. I would like to apologise to my grandmothers and all my family. I have learnt a valuable lesson from this mess and hope those I have hurt will forgive me.”

Joshua Ireland called up to Irish training camp.

His son Joshua Ireland, meanwhile, plays for Stoke City and has previously represented England at Under-15 level.

He has been added to a 35-player Republic of Ireland Under-19 training camp in Loughborough, England.

Former Ireland and Stoke City star Jonathan Walters is part of the backroom team.

Players attending the camp.

Aaron O’Reilly (Aston Villa)

Connor Barratt (Birmingham City)

Will Blease (Blackburn Rovers)

Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers)

Rio McEvoy (Bolton Wanderers)

Ruairi Behan (Burnley)

Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion)

Jay McGrath (Coventry City)

Fionn O’Brien (Coventry City)

Noah Watson (Crystal Palace)

Ola Ibrahim (Derby County)

Cian Kelly Caprani (Derby County)

Cian Coleman (Leeds United)

Ben Andreucci (Leeds United)

Arlo Doherty (Leicester City)

Billy Brooks (Lincoln City)

Matthew Boylan (Lincoln City)

Ed McJannett (Luton Town)

Owen Mason (Mansfield Town)

Callum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough)

Sam Blair (Norwich City)

Osakpolor Solomon (Nottingham Forest)

Josh Seary (Preston North End)

Harry Nevin (Preston North End)

Jacob Slater (Preston North End)

Sinclair Armstrong (QPR)

Harvey Cullinan (Sheffield United)

Leonardo Gaxha (Sheffield United)

Luke Pearce (Southampton)

Noah Jauny (Stade Brestois)

David Okagbue (Stoke City)

Joshua Ireland (Stoke City)

Sam Knowles (Stoke City)

Caden Kelly (Sunderland)

Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur)

Bosun Lawall (Watford)

Joe O’Shaugnessy (Wolves)

