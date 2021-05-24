Republic of Ireland squad named for upcoming friendlies matches

Stephen Kenny has named a 27-man Republic of Ireland squad for upcoming ties.

Stephen Kenny has announced his 27-man Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Hungary and Andorra.

Daniel Mandroiu, Jamie McGrath, Andrew Omobamidele and Chiedozie Ogbene have all been called up for the first time and will hope to make their debuts in one of the games.

Republic of Ireland face Andorra and Hungary in June.

The first match is in Barcelona against Andorra on June 3, before facing Hungary in Budapest on June 8. Swansea City players Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will join the squad after the play-off final.

Stephen Kenny is desperate for a victory having failed to win any of his first 11 games in charge and he will be under serious pressure if Ireland don’t win either of their next two games.

Hungary are preparing for the European Championships and Kenny may see the Andorra game as the ideal opportunity to claim his first win after a disastrous opening 11 matches.

Republic of Ireland squad.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

Fixtures.

03/06 – Andorra v Ireland, Estadi Johan Cruyff, 5pm

08/06 – Hungary v Ireland, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, 7pm

