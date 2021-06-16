Premier League fixtures: Man United and Leeds meet on opening weekend

The fixtures for the new Premier League season have been released.

The fixtures have been released for the 2021/2022 Premier League season. The meeting of Manchester United and Leeds United is the main attraction of the opening round of matches, with a heavyweight clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City also set to take place.

Man United and Liverpool to meet in October.

Man United and Liverpool will clash on the weekend of Saturday 23rd of October in Old Trafford, with the return leg fixture to take place at Anfield on the 19th of March.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face Manchester City on October 2nd, while the first Manchester derby of the season is provisionally scheduled for the 6th of November.

The times and dates of the fixtures are sure to change when TV coverage is announced.

2021/2022 Premier League opening weekend fixtures.

Brentford v Arsenal.

Burnley v Brighton.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace.

Everton v Southampton.

Leicester City v Wolverhampton.

Manchester United v Leeds United.

Newcastle United v West Ham United.

Norwich City v Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City.

Watford v Aston Villa.

The full fixture list is available here.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The Premier League 2021/22 fixtures have been announced and here are the opening day games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6NBvdq2iET — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 16, 2021

