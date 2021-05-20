Mick McCarthy signs Ireland striker James Collins for Cardiff City

James Collins has reunited with Mick McCarthy at Cardiff City.

Republic of Ireland international James Collins has signed for Cardiff City. Collins made his debut for Ireland under current Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy and he is thrilled to be linking up with his former boss.

The centre-forward, 30, has eight Ireland caps and scored in the recent defeat against Serbia. He has joined Cardiff from Luton Town and told Cardiff City TV that he was looking forward to representing the club.

James Collins jumped at the chance to play for Mick McCarthy.

“Ever since I knew the gaffer was interested in me I wanted to come and play for him,” Collins said.

“He gave me my Ireland debut and I love working under him. It was definitely a big factor signing for Cardiff,” Collins said.

Mick McCarthy praises Collins.

Mick McCarthy revealed his delight at signing Collins when speaking to Cardiff City TV. The former Ipswich Town manager praised Collins for his “durability”, “hard work” and goal-scoring ability.

“It’s a really good signing for us. He’s been on an upward trajectory all his career, going from the lower leagues to the Championship and he’s kept scoring goals,” McCarthy said.

“In International football, he’s going away with Ireland this summer. He played for me when I was the boss there and scored, so I’m really delighted that we’ve got him in.

“I like when they’ve come up the hard way, coming through the school of hard knocks to keep progressing and getting to a higher standard.

“He’s ended up an international footballer through all of that and that’s due to his hard work, diligence and ability to score goals. He’s got a great scoring record. He’s got a good appearance record for somebody who’s 30. He’s played something like 500 games. He’s durable, he’s tough and he’ll be one of us. I’m delighted to have him.”

Collins joins a Cardiff side, who finished eighth last season, after a remarkable run of form following McCarthy’s appointment.

