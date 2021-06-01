Andorra v Ireland: TV channel, kick-off time and squad news for international friendly

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday’s match.
The Republic of Ireland football team will play Andorra on Thursday. Stephen Kenny is looking to pick up his first victory in 11 games as Ireland manager. Here is everything you need to know about the friendly match between Andorra and the Republic of Ireland, including TV channel details and kick-off time.
Who are Ireland playing against?
The Republic of Ireland face Andorra in Estadi Nacional, Andorra. The kick-off is at 5 pm Irish time. Andorra are currently ranked 158th in the Fifa World Rankings.
Andorra have lost their last seven matches and have failed to win any of their previous 14 matches. The sides last met in a Euro 2012 qualifier in October 2011, which Ireland won 2-0.
What is at stake?
Stephen Kenny has had a disastrous start to his tenure as Republic of Ireland manager. If Ireland fail to win this game there will be serious questions asked about Kenny’s future as manager.
Ireland have only scored four goals in 11 matches since Kenny’s appointment and he will see this as a great opportunity to claim his first victory as manager.
What is Ireland’s form going into the game?
Ireland’s form going into the game is at an all-time low. The Boys in Green have not won any of their previous 12 matches and have lost six of those games.
The following two matches are away to Hungary and Portugal, so if Ireland do not secure victory against Andorra, their winless streak is likely to stretch to 15 games.
How can I watch the Ireland-Andorra match on TV?
The match will be shown live on RTÉ 2 on Thursday, with the coverage beginning at 4:30 pm.
The kick-off is at 5 pm.
Who is in the Ireland squad?
Here is Ireland’s squad for the game:
Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).
Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).
Forwards: James Collins (Cardiff City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sam Szmodics (Peterborough United).
