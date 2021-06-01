Andorra v Ireland: TV channel, kick-off time and squad news for international friendly

What is at stake?

Stephen Kenny has had a disastrous start to his tenure as Republic of Ireland manager. If Ireland fail to win this game there will be serious questions asked about Kenny’s future as manager.

Ireland have only scored four goals in 11 matches since Kenny’s appointment and he will see this as a great opportunity to claim his first victory as manager.

What is Ireland’s form going into the game?

Ireland’s form going into the game is at an all-time low. The Boys in Green have not won any of their previous 12 matches and have lost six of those games.

The following two matches are away to Hungary and Portugal, so if Ireland do not secure victory against Andorra, their winless streak is likely to stretch to 15 games.

How can I watch the Ireland-Andorra match on TV?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ 2 on Thursday, with the coverage beginning at 4:30 pm.

The kick-off is at 5 pm.