Euro 2020 TV guide: Here is how to watch this weekend’s games

Seven Euro 2020 games will be broadcast live on TV this weekend.

Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday and all seven matches will be broadcast live on TV in Ireland this weekend. The Republic of Ireland did not qualify for the competition but football fans in the country can still enjoy a feast of football action over the next month.

Euro 2020 on TV in Ireland: Friday and Saturday.

Turkey face Italy in the first game of the tournament on Friday. This match kicks off at 8 pm and will be live on RTE and BBC.

Saturday and Sunday are set to be brilliant days for armchair football supporters. There will be three matches shown on both days.

Wales and Switzerland meet at 2 pm on Saturday and that match will be live on RTE and BBC. Both of those channels will follow with the Group B clash of Finland and Denmark at 5 pm.

Belgium and Russia face off in the same group at 8 pm on RTE and ITV, while the box-office clash of the weekend opens Sunday’s coverage.

Euro 2020 on TV: Sunday.

England fans go into this competition with a very real expectation that they’re going to win it.

Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and lost to Croatia in a tie where they lead for most of the normal time.

Both sides meet again at 2 pm on Sunday in Group D and both RTE and BBC will broadcast that tie.

The weekend coverage concludes with two games from Group C. Austria and North Macedonia go head to head at 5 pm, with live coverage on RTE and ITV.

The same channels will also air the 8 pm meeting of Netherlands and Ukraine in Amsterdam with Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk absent for Frank De Boer’s side.

Viewers in Ireland will also be able to stream Euro 2020 matches via the RTE Player.

Friday 11 June.

Group A.

Turkey vs Italy, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 8 pm, RTE, BBC.

Saturday 12 June.

Group A.

Wales vs Switzerland Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, 2 pm, RTE, BBC.

Group B.

Denmark vs Finland, Parken Copenhagen, 5 pm, RTE, BBC.

Belgium vs Russia, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg, 8 pm, RTE, ITV.

Sunday 13 June.

Group D.

England vs Croatia, Wembley, London, 2 pm, RTE, BBC.

Group C.

Austria vs North Macedonia, Arena National, Bucharest, 5 pm, RTE, ITV.

Netherlands vs Ukraine, Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, 8 pm, RTE, ITV.

