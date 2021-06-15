19 Euro 2020 matches to be shown on TV this week.

Major tournaments are a paradise for football lovers and armchair supporters in Ireland currently have a feast of Euro 2020 matches to enjoy on TV.

There will be 19 games shown across RTE, BBC and ITV this week starting with the Group D meeting of Scotland and the Czech Republic on Monday at 2 pm.

RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ player will broadcast all matches this week.

Euro 2020 is Scotland’s first major tournament appearance since 1998.

The Group E clash between Poland and Slovakia follows at 5pm, live on ITV, before Spain and Sweden conclude the day’s action. Spain won three major tournaments in succession from 2008-2012 but have been disappointing since winning Euro 2012.

BBC are set to broadcast that match in Seville which kicks-off at 8pm.

France and Germany headline Tuesday’s Euro 2020 action.

Reigning champions Portugal begin the defence of their throne with a tie away to Hungary at 5pm. Portugal winning Euro 2016 was a surprise, but it wouldn’t be a shock if the Group F side retain their title this time around.

That clash is followed by a heavyweight meeting of France and Germany in the same so-called ‘group of death’ on ITV.

World champions France will feel they should have won the previous European championship.

This match sees the last two world champions face-off and the game begins at 8 pm. ITV will air both of Tuesday’s matches in the UK. RTÉ 2 will have coverage in Ireland.

Triple-header of games on Wednesday.

The round two action begins on Wednesday. Each team will have already played a match in the opening round and viewers may find out more about the make-up of the knock-out stages.

The coverage begins from Group B where Finland face Russia away from home at 2pm.

The debutants overcame Denmark on Saturday in their first-ever game in the competition. Russia suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Belgium on the other hand.

BBC will screen that game along with the Group A meeting of Turkey and Wales at 5pm. Turkey were seen as potential dark-horses for the tournament but flopped spectacularly against Italy last Friday.

Wales picked up a draw against Switzerland and a win would put the British side in pole position to reach the knock-out stages.

Wednesday’s action concludes with the battle between Italy and Switzerland. This match is scheduled for Rome at 8pm.

Roberto Mancini’s side looked very impressive against Turkey in the opening game of the competition. A win against Switzerland will assure them of a place in the last 16. ITV will broadcast this encounter.

Euro 2020 on TV: Thursday.

The meeting of Ukraine and North Macedonia in Group A is not one that will get the pulses racing but it is huge for both teams, as both lost their opening game.

The action here starts at 2pm and the loser of this will find it incredibly difficult to reach the knock-out round.

ITV will show this match along with the Group B clash of Belgium and Denmark.

The Danes were seen as an outside bet to win the competition but lost out to Finland in distressing circumstances as their talisman Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch before half-time.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in stable condition in hospital. Denmark need a result here to get their campaign back on track and they face a Belgian side who looked very impressive against Russia.

This match starts at 5pm and it will be followed by the Group C game between Netherlands and Austria at 8pm.

Both teams won their first-round matches and a win will put either into the next round. ITV will have live coverage here.

England and Scotland the main draw on Friday.

BBC will show the opening two games on Friday with the Group E clash of Sweden and Slovakia beginning the coverage.

That tie is followed by the first Group D match of the day which sees Croatia and Czech Republic go head-to-head at 5pm.

England and Scotland promises to be a tasty affair on Friday evening. ITV hold rights to this and England would have been very pleased with their victory over Croatia in the first round.

Scotland have not beaten their British foes since 1977. The kick-off here is at 8 pm.

Mouth-watering tie between Portugal and Germany on Saturday.

The action in Group F will open the weekend’s Euro 2020 TV coverage. France and Hungary face off at 2pm in Budapest on BBC before Portugal and Germany battle it out.

ITV will air the heavyweight tie at 5 pm in what is a repeat of the 2014 World Cup group stage game which Germany won 4-0.

Saturday’s action ends with the Group E meeting of Spain and Poland at 8pm in Seville, live on BBC.

Group A will be decided on Sunday.

The final positions in Group A will be determined on Sunday evening. The Italy and Wales game is simultaneous with Turkey and Switzerland at 5pm.

RTE will air one of those games while ITV and ITV4 will show one apiece, with Sunday’s tv coverage yet to be finalised.

Euro 2020 on TV in Ireland.

Monday 14 June.

Group D.

Scotland vs Czech Republic, Hampden Park, Glasgow, 2pm – RTE, BBC.

Group E.

Poland vs Slovakia, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg, 5pm – RTE, ITV.

Spain vs Sweden, Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, 8pm – RTE, BBC.

Tuesday 15 June.

Group F.



Hungary vs Portugal, Puskas Arena, Budapest, 5pm – RTE, ITV.

France vs Germany, Allianz Arena, Munich, 8 pm – RTE, ITV.

Wednesday 16 June.



Group B.

Finland vs Russia, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg, 2pm – RTE, BBC.

Group A.

Turkey vs Wales, Baku Olympic Stadium, 5pm – RTE, BBC.

Italy vs Switzerland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 8pm – RTE, ITV.

Thursday 17th June.

Group A.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia, National Arena, Bucharest, 2pm – RTE, ITV.

Group B.

Denmark vs Belgium, Parken, Copenhagen, 5pm – RTE, ITV.

Group C.

Netherlands vs Austria, Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam 8pm – RTE, BBC.

Friday 18th June.

Group E.

Sweden vs Slovakia, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg, 2pm – RTE, BBC.

Group D.

Croatia vs Czech Republic, Hampden Park, Glasgow, 5pm – RTE, BBC.

England vs Scotland, Wembley, London, 8pm – RTE, ITV.

Saturday 19 June.

Group F.

Hungary vs France, Puskas Arena, Budapest, 2pm – RTE, BBC.

Portugal vs Germany, Allianz Arena, Munich, 5pm – RTE, ITV.

Group E.

Spain vs Poland, Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, 8pm – RTE, BBC.

Sunday 20th June.

Group A.

RTE will show one of these matches live (tbc).

Italy vs Wales, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 5pm – ITV.

Switzerland vs Turkey, Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, 5pm – ITV.

