An XI of England players who could have played for Ireland

Right-back: Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).

Kyle Naughton has been a mainstay for Swansea City since joining them in 2015. However, similar to the goalkeeper slot, right-back is not a position where Ireland are not short of options.

Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty are two of Ireland’s better players so Naughton would struggle to break into the team.

Naughton has nine England Under-21 caps but has never played for their senior team.

Centre-back: Harry Maguire (Manchester United).

Harry Maguire would be one of the best players in the Ireland squad if he chose to play for the country of his ancestors.

The Man United captain is physically strong, good in the air and is an excellent passer of the ball. Kenny would love to a defender of his quality available for selection.

Man United struggled without Maguire in the latter stages of the season and his fitness could play a huge part in England’s Euro 2020 fortunes.

Centre-back: Michael Keane (Everton).

Michael Keane played for Ireland at Under-17 and Under-19 level along with his twin brother Will. The former Man United youth player has carved out a very decent club career and has represented England on 12 occasions.

The Everton defender is a physical player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet. Keane and Maguire would be an excellent partnership and one which would suit Stephen Kenny’s style of football.

Left-back: Jon Flanagan (Charleroi).

When Liverpool came very close to winning the league in the 2013-2014 season, Jon Flanagan was in the starting team every week and was a key player in Brendan Rodgers’s team.

Flanagan had an operation on his left knee in September 2014 and never reached the same heights upon his return from injury.

The Liverpudlian made one appearance for England in a friendly game and was a standby member of the 2014 England world cup squad. He is currently playing with Belgian side Charleroi.

Central-midfield: Declan Rice (West Ham).

Declan Rice is the only one on this team who has played for Ireland at senior level. But the West Ham star transferred his international allegiances to England, the country of his birth, after winning three Irish caps.

However, what nobody can deny is that Rice is an excellent ability. He has all the attributes to be a top class footballer, particularly at international level.

The 22 year-old can hold possession, anchor a defence and is a creative passer as well. Rice is also very versatile and can play in numerous different positions.

The West Ham star really is one that got away from an Irish perspective.

Central-midfield: James Maddison (Leicester City).

James Maddison has an Irish grandparent and was linked with a move to Ireland in 2020.

The 22 year-old has produced some very impressive performances for Leicester City over the past two seasons. He is a creative footballer who can play in centre-midfield or out on the wing.

Maddison has played for England in a competitive game so is ineligible to play for Ireland in the future. He recently won an FA Cup title with Leicester and has huge potential.

Central-midfield: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).

It’s not a stretch to say that Jack Grealish could have been the best Ireland player of his generation. The 25 year-old Aston Villa star has 19 Ireland caps between Under-17, Under-18 and Under-21 level.

Grealish played GAA at underage level, but he decided to play for England in 2015. Ireland’s loss is certainly Englands gain and Grealish has the potential to make a massive difference for Gareth Southgate’s side at the Euros.

Striker: Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).

Similar to Grealish, Patrick Bamford also represented Ireland at underage level before switching to the country of his birth,

There have been numerous unsuccessful attempts to convince the 27-year-old Leeds striker to link up with the Ireland squad. Kenny recently ruled out making another approach for the player.

Bamford, however, is exactly what the Ireland team needs. He has scored 33 goals in the past two seasons, and Ireland desperately need a regular goalscorer.

Striker: Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson was eligible to line out for Ireland at one stage. Wilson has gradually improved as he has developed and has four caps for England. The 29-year-old scored 12 goals for Newcastle last term as Steve Bruce’s side finished 12th.

There would definitely be a place for him in the Irish team.

Striker: Harry Kane (Tottenham).

Harry Kane is one of the best footballers in the world. Both of his father’s parents are Irish, but Kane was always set on playing for England.

Kane would be starting for any country in the world and has recently announced his desire to leave Tottenham.

He helped to replace Robbie Keane at Tottenham and it would have been an Irish dream had Kane done the same at international level.

An XI of England footballers who could have played for Ireland.