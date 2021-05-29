Ange Postecoglou is the new favourite for Celtic job.

Ange Postecoglou is set to be appointed as the new manager of Celtic. Reports on Friday night suggest that the former Australia manager is very close to being appointed.

The 55-year-old is now the clear bookmakers favourite to replace Neil Lennon. Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy tweeted last night that Celtic are in advanced talks with Postecoglou.

Postecoglou was born in Greece but moved to Australia when he was five years old. He managed Australia at the 2014 World Cup and is currently in charge of Yokohama F. Marinos, in Japan.

Eddie Howe’s rumoured Celtic appointment fell through.

Eddie Howe was the red-hot favourite for the Celtic job, but the deal collapsed on Friday. Celtic had a terrible season in 2020-2021 finishing 25 points behind fierce rivals Rangers and more significantly missing out on a historic 10-in-a-row.

John Kennedy had been doing the job on an interim basis since Lennon’s departure but doesn’t look likely to be appointed to the permanent position.

Celtic won four successive domestic treble’s from 2016-2020, though those days seem like a distant memory after a poor showing last season.

#Celtic in advanced talks with Ange Postecoglou and are tonight close to appointing him as manager. Postecoglou, 55, has been working in Japan with Yokohoma F. Marinos — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 28, 2021

Ange Postecoglou will hope to replicate Rodgers’ Celtic success.

Brendan Rodgers took the Scottish giants to a new level when he was appointed in the summer of 2016, although they have not been able to consistently reach those levels since the Northern Irishman departed for Leicester City in February 2019.

Former captain Scott Brown has also recently departed the club. Celtic fans will hope that Postecoglou’s rumoured appointed will lead to significant improvements in the teams on-field performance levels.

European progress is also a key metric in Celtic’s success and they have not reached the Champions League group stages since 2017.

Their performance in the 2020-2021 Europa League group stage was very poor, as Lennon’s side finishing bottom of the group with four points from six games.

