Vincent Hogan has recalled his dealings with Alex Ferguson ahead of the new documentary about the life of the former Manchester United manager.

Vincent Hogan is one of Ireland’s top sports journalists and has worked for the Irish Independent newspaper since the 198os. Hogan covers a wide range of sports and was the ghostwriter for Paul McGrath’s powerful autobiography, Back from the Brink, which was published in 2006.

Hogan has also crossed paths in a professional capacity with Alex Ferguson, where he saw both sides of the legendary manager. Ahead of the launch of the new documentary about the life of the former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, the Irish sportswriter spoke to Pundit Arena about his experiences of dealing with Ferguson.

Vincent Hogan on his experiences of crossing paths with Alex Ferguson.

Hogan recalled the first time he dealt with the legendary Scottish manager, back in 1994. Man United were due to play Barcelona in a crucial Champions League game the next day, while the Republic of Ireland were preparing for a Euro 96 qualifier against Northern Ireland.

Hogan asked Ferguson a question about Roy Keane’s availability, but the Man United manager was not pleased with the question. According to the sportswriter, Ferguson fired expletives in his direction, before later apologising.

“Roy Keane had been ruled out of the upcoming match, because from my memory he needed a groin operation. I attended the United press conference the day before the Barcelona match,” Hogan said.

“Ferguson unsolicitedly just happened to mention that they had decided to put off the upcoming operation for Keane. They thought that maybe he could play through the problem.

“Being from an Irish paper, I felt compelled to ask did this mean that having been ruled out of the upcoming European qualifier against the north, would he now be made available. Ferguson absolutely exploded. He used a few expletives. ‘The day before we play f***ing Barcelona in a Champions League match and you’re asking me about the Republic of Ireland!’

“This drew great laughter. I was very conscious of it around me, from some of the big-name English journalists who found it very amusing. Then the press conference ended and he went out.

Vincent Hogan: The other journalists had never seen Ferguson apologise before.

“And then much to my surprise and to the other journalists that were there’s surprise, he came back in and came over to me and apologised and said he was just a little bit wound up about tomorrow night’s game and that he wasn’t really prepared for that kind of a question and that he didn’t mean to turn on me.

“I remember Henry Winter, who was the Daily Telegraph football correspondent at the time, was astonished. He had never seen Ferguson do something like that. That showed me that there was a lot of belligerence and a lot of aggression in how he managed and how he dealt with the media, but there was decency in him too.

“I don’t think he liked the way English journalists found this amusing that he had turned on me, this kind of day-tripper from Ireland. I was quite impressed with that. The following night they drew 2-2 with Barcelona. Barcelona had Romario in the team. It was a cracking match. That was my first experience with him.”

Alex Ferguson could be intimidating and journalists were often banned.

Hogan noted how Ferguson was very intimidating when speaking to the press. He felt it was his duty to ask Ferguson about Keane’s injury, despite the hostile response.

“He was a very intimidating character. If you went to any of those press conferences he literally barked at these journalists. These journalists knew where they could go and where they couldn’t go and how far they could push something. If they went anywhere too close to the bone he would snap them down and he would F them at a press conference,” the Tipperary native said.

“He had no qualms about doing that. He was very much old school. It was quite common for journalists to be banned from United press conferences so people very much toed the line when they went into those press conferences.

“I definitely found it intimidating but that first experience with the Roy Keane injury, as an Irish journalist I had to ask the question because there was a big game coming up for Ireland and Keane was our biggest player and he had already been ruled out. Journalistically it would have been absurd for me not to ask a question but it wasn’t one he wanted to answer at the time.”

Vincent Hogan feels Ferguson wouldn’t get away with media-handling style nowadays.

Hogan does not believe that the legendary Man United manager would get away with his actions in the modern era, remarking how much the media landscape has changed.

“There’s not a hope in hell that he could have done the things today that he did then,” he said.

“Even this thing of using the language he used – we’re in a much different world now and I don’t think you can get away with that.

“Even the media was very different back then. I think right now there’s such a focus on how you conduct yourself in the public eye. It’s a very different thing for the media as well.

“I don’t think journalists could get away with how they conducted themselves 2o years ago – not a hope in hell.”

Alex Ferguson gave Vincent Hogan great insight on Paul McGrath.

Hogan also spoke about the other side of Ferguson. The legendary Man United manager had a reputation for having a ferocious temper, but he could also be very accommodating, helpful and, as Hogan put it, “decent.”

In 2006, Ferguson delayed a training session for half an hour to speak with Hogan about Paul McGrath. Hogan recalled Ferguson being incredibly engaging and insightful with his answers and noted his attention to detail.

“12 years later, I was obviously doing the Paul McGrath book. One of the conditions on which I agreed to do the book was that I’d get access all areas to Paul’s story,” he said.

“This involved making contact with all of the main figures in his professional and private life and getting them to agree to sit down and tell me his story from their perspective. One of the people who agreed to do that was Alex Ferguson. I pitched up at United’s training ground in Carrington one morning. I reckoned it was probably January or February 2006.

“It was later that year the book came out. Ferguson invited me up into his office and made me a cup of tea and spoke to me for about an hour and a half about Paul. It was completely engaging.

“They had obviously fallen out towards the end of Paul’s time at United because Paul was going through bad injuries. He was drinking a lot, he had a relationship going (drinking) with Norman Whiteside, who was also injured.”

Ferguson delayed training to speak to Hogan about McGrath.

“Ferguson had just taken over and he got rid of Paul,” Hogan continued.

“There were certainly very hostile towards one another at the time. Now here we were all these years later and he just spoke with great affection about McGrath. I was really taken in by the efforts he made to make sure that the facts he gave me were right. Over in the corner of his office, he had all these directories from all the matches in each Premier League season.

“When I’d ask about a particular incident he’d say let me double-check that and he’d go over and go through the directory to make sure he was remembering each game properly.

“He was incredibly decent about it and then Carlos Queiroz, who was his Portuguese assistant at the time, was impatient to get their training started. But Ferguson had been so enthusiastic about his memories of Paul and how they patched up their differences, that he basically delayed Queiroz’s training for half an hour to tell stories about McGrath.”

