Zinedine Zidane tipped to take over Man United job by ex-Real Madrid star

Another ringing endorsement for Zinedine Zidane to Man United.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been tipped to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United, this time by former Premier League winning midfielder Geremi.

Geremi, who played with Zidane at Real Madrid in Spain, has backed his former teammate to take over the reins at Old Trafford with Antonio Conte also linked to the job at the club.

Zidane is a multiple Champions League winner as a manager, while he also won a number of league titles in the Spanish capital – and has the CV that may bring United to the next level in order to compete for trophies.

Zidane to Man United.

“Could he become Manchester United’s manager? Based on his ability to surprise us already, I would say wait and see,” Geremi said on Zidane. “At that level, with the performances that he demands, I don’t think there’s a team in world football that Zinedine couldn’t manage.

“To manage a big club, you need a person with a big personality. Someone like Zinedine, a former player at the top level, can speak to his players and relate to them. He can speak to them without fear.

“It would be so easy for younger players in a team to receive a message from someone of Zidane’s stature. I think he’d be a success at Manchester United. He has a great record and I think it’s a challenge he’d like.”

Zidane to Man United doubtful?

Geremi, however, believes that Zidane would be wary of taking over a side midway through a season to take over from a previous manager.

That could, as a result, play into Conte’s hands as Geremi believes Zidane may be more interested in taking over a side constructed by himself.

“The only thing is that he’s the kind of person who’d want to take over a club at the beginning of a season,” he added.

“The Premier League is a new world for him; I don’t think he’d take that risk in the middle of the season. I think he’d wait until the end of the season and construct his own team in pre-season.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: geremi, Man United, Zidane, zinedine zidane