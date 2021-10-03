Zack Elbouzedi eyeing a senior Ireland call-up after impressive start to life in Sweden

Zack Elbouzedi is eyeing an Ireland call-up.

Former Ireland U21 Zack Elbouzedi admits that he is eyeing an Ireland call-up to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad as his impressive form for AIK continues in Sweden.

Elbouzedi was a regular in Kenny’s U21 side previously, and he is hopeful that he could force his way into the senior set-up with continued good form in Scandinavia.

The former Waterford winger was left out of Kenny’s squad last week along with Anthony Scully, but he admits he was not expecting a call-up from Kenny on this week’s LOI Arena Podcast.

Elbouzedi not getting downbeat after senior snub.

“I thought I might be in with a shout, but I wasn’t expecting to be in it or anything,” Elbouzedi told the LOI Arena Podcast.

“I thought I had a chance but I’m playing well here with a good club at a good level here. Whatever happens, will happen but it is my dream to play for the senior team and I’d love for it to happen.

“If I start focusing on that it’s something that’s not in my control and it might take away from my performances. I’m just looking to keep on playing here and playing well, and hopefully the call-up will come.”

Episode #27 with @aikfotboll star @zack_elbo11 is now available on Spotify 🔥 Zack is currently warming up for a massive Stockholm derby against Djurgården and will hope to build on his form to work towards an Ireland call-up 🍀 Listen: https://t.co/HGdItIykCW#LOIArena pic.twitter.com/VIUuTovJz4 — LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) October 3, 2021

Elbouzedi hoping for senior call-up.

With the winger continuing to impress for AIK in Sweden after completing his recent move, he is hoping that his good form can turn the head of Kenny.

Elbouzedi and Stephen Kenny worked together with the Boys in Green at U21 level during 2019, with the ex-Dundalk boss playing 12 times for the 21s.

“It’s good that Stephen knows me from the 21s, and he played me a lot,” he added. “Since he’s been with the senior team I’ve not really been in contention because I wasn’t plaing games.

“Hopefully I am in contention now. I’ll be looking to keep doing what I’m doing and playing games. I can always get better so we’ll see what happens then.”

Elbouzedi loving life in Sweden.

Sunday saw the Dubliner play in front of a capacity crowd for AIK for the very first time. And after joining the club during the summer, Elbouzedi is relishing his fresh start in Sweden.

Elbouzedi starts in the Stockholm derby 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 45,000 supporters here at the ground 🏟#COYBIG https://t.co/deqad4d3m5 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 3, 2021

“It’s a lovely place,” he added. “The people and supporters have been great to me since I arrived. When I came the weather was unbelievable but now it is getting cold, and they’ve warned me about the winter with the snow and dark days.

“It has been brilliant so far, and the lifestyle is good here as well.”

