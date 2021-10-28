Xavi set to replace Ronald Koeman as Barcelona boss

Is Xavi coming home to Barcelona?

Former Barcelona hero Xavi is locked in talks to become the next manager of Barcelona, according to a report in the Guardian this morning.

Xavi, recently retired, enjoyed a fairy-tale stint with the Catalan giants during his playing days at Camp Nou, before departing in 2015 to join Qatari side Al-Sadd.

The Spanish World Cup winner is now managing Al-Sadd in Qatar, but he is understood to want a move back to Barcelona after Ronald Koeman was relieved of his duties at the club on Wednesday night.

Xavi in talks to become the next Barcelona manager.

While there may be a number of big name managers available at the moment, including Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane, it appears unlikely that Barca will be able to attract that calibre of appointment.

The club are currently in the midst of an awful financial situation – which led to the departure of Lionel Messi earlier this year.

The Catalan giants have also endured a poor start to the 2021/22 La Liga campaign, with recent defeats against Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano making Koeman’s position at the club untenable.

Now 41, Xavi has been in management since 2019 – and is nearing the end of his initial two-year contract with Al-Sadd.

Xavi set to replace Ronald Koeman.

On Wednesday night, however, Barcelona finally brought an end to the reign of Koeman at the club – relieving him off his duties after another dismal defeat.

“FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach,” a statement read. “The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach

“Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva. FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best in his professional career.”

