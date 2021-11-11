Women’s National League: Peamount in pole position to claim the title as Shelbourne hope to pounce

The Women’s National League title race is going down to the wire.

On Saturday evening, the Women’s National League title race will go right down to the wire as Peamount United and Shelbourne look to claim the spoils.

While it may not have the drama of previous years, the race is by no means a formality at this late stage as the Peas look to secure another league crown.

Peamount host Galway WFC, while their fierce rivals Shelbourne host Wexford Youths as the Reds look to pounce on any possible slip-up by James O’Callaghan’s side.

Women’s National League Final Day: Peamount United.

While unlikely to drop points, Peamount were held by DLR Waves last weekend in front of the TG4 cameras at Greenogue, and Galway will provide a similar test to them.

Should Peamount better, or even equal Shelbourne’s result – they will retain their league title, as they expect to do.

3️⃣ ways how @peamountutd can win the #WNL title this w/e Read More 👉 https://t.co/wtXbjtul2V Peamount United v Galway WFC

📆 Saturday, November 13

📺 LIVE on TG4

⏰ KO 19:30 pic.twitter.com/i5duCvGyyf — Women’s National League (@LoiWomen) November 11, 2021

Galway head into Saturday’s game in Greenogue 5th in the league on 26 points ten points behind DLR Waves who took a point off the title-favourites.

If Shels and Peamount finish level on points – which is a possibility – the title will be decided by a one-off playoff on Tuesday evening.

Women’s National League Final Day: Shelbourne.

The task is pretty simple for Shelbourne on Saturday evening, they must win if they are to harbour any hopes of grabbing the league title on the final day.

Sitting two points behind Peamount in the league table, Shels will be aware that not even a point is enough if they want to go level with their West Dublin foes. Shels must win and hope Peamount draw, or even lose if they want to win the league.

3️⃣ ways how @shelsfc can win the #WNL title this w/e Read More 👉 https://t.co/08Q40cqEUq Shelbourne v Wexford Youths

📆 Saturday, November 13

💻 LIVE on LOITV

⏰ KO 19:30 pic.twitter.com/Faz5HeRiom — Women’s National League (@LoiWomen) November 11, 2021

Noel King’s side have struggled at times this season, relying on late goals to see off DLR Waves and Bohemians earlier on this season. They have also suffered costly defeats to Wexford Youths and Peamount.

There is also a possibility that Shels may finish third with a defeat against Wexford Youths on Saturday night – with the Slaneysiders just three points behind the Reds heading into the final day.

But they head into this weekend’s action with a glimmer of hope at least, and that is more than they could have hoped for last weekend as they get set for an FAI Cup final next week.

Women’s National League Final Day: Where can you watch it?

Both games will be available to watch live, with Peamount’s title decider to be broadcast in front of the TG4 cameras on Saturday evening.

Coverage will begin at 7.15pm, while Shels’ game with Wexford Youths will be available to watch for free on the LOI TV platform at the same time.

Both games kick-off at 7.3opm along with a full schedule of games that are taking place. Treaty United will host DLR, while Athlone Town take on Bohs.

